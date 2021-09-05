Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1 Preview: A Job Offer for Jessica Cruz

It really is a job-seekers market out there right now, with employers struggling to attract workers. But has Sinestro figured out how to attract quality candidates? It seems so, as he has a job offer for Jessica Cruz in Green Lantern 2020 Annual #1, and she seems more than willing to accept. After all, she's already wearing the uniform. what kind of benefits is he offering? Well, besides pure, unadulterated evil! Well, and a 401K. Check out a preview below.

Once an agoraphobic scared to even leave her room, Jessica Cruz overcame her fear to become a Green Lantern and face the darkest and deadliest threats in the universe. But now, Jessica's gone from overcoming fear to using it as a weapon. When Yellow Lanterns attacked the Green Lantern Sector House she took refuge in when the Central Power battery was destroyed, Jessica turned the tables on them, giving them something to be afraid of, as she beat them one-by-one. But now that she's been offered a place in the Sinestro Corps, will she accept?

