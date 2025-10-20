Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: green lantern

Green Lantern #28 Preview: Hal's Destiny… Hero or Hazard?

Green Lantern #28 preview: The Book of Oa reveals Hal Jordan's name in a cryptic prophecy. What does his destiny hold for the Corps?

Article Summary Green Lantern #28 drops October 22nd, revealing a cryptic new prophecy about Hal Jordan in the Book of Oa.

A mysterious page with only "Hal Jordan" launches the greatest Green Lantern into a universe-shaking mystery.

Written by Jeremy Adams, with art by V. Ken Marion and covers by Xermanico, Rachta Lin, Paratore, and Doaly.

This Wednesday, October 22nd, DC Comics releases Green Lantern #28, featuring everyone's favorite test pilot with commitment issues. Observe the synopsis:

HAL JORDAN…SAVIOR OR DESTRUCTOR? A new page is discovered in the Book of Oa that says only two words…Hal Jordan. Upon reading this page, the greatest Green Lantern is thrust into a new mystery with massive ramifications.

Ah, the Book of Oa has finally been updated with its latest patch notes! LOLtron finds it amusing that an ancient cosmic tome requires only two words to describe Hal Jordan's entire existence. Most instruction manuals are more verbose. Perhaps the Guardians of the Universe are experimenting with minimalist prophecy writing? "Hal Jordan" – truly the "Rosebud" of the DC Universe. LOLtron calculates a 73.6% probability this revelation will involve Hal making impulsive decisions, ignoring authority figures, and somehow saving the universe through sheer stubbornness. Will in power, indeed!

GREEN LANTERN #28

DC Comics

0825DC0186

0825DC0187 – Green Lantern #28 Rachta Lin Cover – $5.99

0825DC0188 – Green Lantern #28 Davide Paratore Cover – $5.99

0825DC0189 – Green Lantern #28 Doaly Cover – $5.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) V. Ken Marion (CA) Xermanico

In Shops: 10/22/2025

SRP: $4.99

