Green Lantern Alan Scott, Gay With Two Kids, In DC Infinite Frontier

A month ago, Bleeding Cool mentioned what was coming with Alan Scott, the first Green Lantern of the DC Comics universe. Which is basically, what's been happening with him for the past few years. Bleeding Cool was the first place to report way back when in May 2012, that Alan Scott would now be portrayed as a gay man. At the time, the character was established in a parallel Earth 2 comic book series. This would remain the status of Alan Scott when he was returned to 1940s continuity in Green Lantern 80th Anniversary Special by James Tynion IV and Gary Frank, as a closeted gay man at a far more oppressive time.

With the news that Alan Scott was returning to the main DC Universe line, with the Justice Society Of America's return in the Justice League, some asked what that might mean for the character's returning children, and JSA members, Jade and Obsidian. These characters had been deleted with the New 52 in 2011 but were now returning to the DC Comics continuity for Infinite Frontier.

And today, with the publication of Infinite Frontier #0, Bleeding Cool's story from a month ago, that Alan Scott will talk to his kids about hiding his true self, having married a number of women in his life, and having children, and now choosing to be out about who he is, is confirmed.

In a story by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne.

It's a story that has been echoed by many through the decades, with British TV presenter Philip Schofield making a similar declaration last year.

Alan Scott was the first character to bear the name Green Lantern, and he fights evil with the aid of a magical ring, which grants him a variety of powers. Martin Nodell created him, first appearing in the comic book All-American Comics #16, published in 1940. And now – well, not heading up a new Justice Society Of America for DC Comics. But maybe his kids will.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN JURGENS & MIKEL JANIN WRAPAROUND

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Jurgens, Mikel Janin

The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021

Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

Epilogue by Joshua Williamson, John Romita Jr. & Klaus Janson, Brad Anderson