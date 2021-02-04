Green Lantern Alan Scott, Gay With Two Kids, In DC Infinite Frontier

We've already told you about Shazadam at DC Comics; what's next? Well, original Green Lantern Alan Scott is next up. Bleeding Cool was the first place to report way back when in May 2012, that Alan Scott would now be portrayed as a gay man. At the time, the character was established in a parallel Earth 2 comic book series. This would remain the status of Alan Scott when he was returned to 1940s continuity in Doomsday Clock by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, as a closeted gay man at a far more oppressive time.

With the news that Alan Scott was returning to the main DC Universe line, with the Justice Society Of America's return in the Justice League, some asked what that might mean for the character's returning children, and JSA members, Jade and Obsidian. These characters had been deleted with the New 52 in 2011 but were now returning to the DC Comics continuity for Infinite Frontier.

Well, Bleeding Cool gets the word as part of a series of Infinite Frontier-related scoops that, that this will all be addressed early on in the Infinite Frontier books. That Alan Scott will talk to them about hiding his true self, having married a number of women in his life, and having children. And now choosing to be out about who he is.

It's a story that has been echoed by many through the decades, with British TV presenter Philip Schofield making a similar declaration last year. And with the JSA given the Incredibles/Watchmen backstory of having had to unmask or retire in the sixties, that will reflect the decision Alan Scott has to make about his own life as well. To be masked or to be open.

Alan Scott was the first character to bear the name Green Lantern, and he fights evil with the aid of a magical ring, which grants him a variety of powers. Martin Nodell created him, first appearing in the comic book All-American Comics #16, published in 1940. And now heading up a new Justice Society Of America for DC Comics.