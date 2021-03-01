The Justice Society Of America In DC's Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)

When DC Comics rebooted as the New 52, the Justice Society Of America was wiped from continuity. When Geoff Johns introduced a partial reboot with DC Rebirth, he brought them back.

Doomsday Clock showed that Dr Manhattan had wiped out that history but that was now being brought back.

Geoff Johns was meant to write a Justice Society Of America comic alongside the returned continuity – but it never happened.

Instead, Scott Snyder got to run the new JSA through his Justice League series with Jorge Jimenez.

As well as using them to conclude Death Metal #7, with Sergeant Rock. Confirming their place in the new DC Infinite Frontier continuity.

Tomorrow's Infinite Frontier #0 lays out the groundwork for a new Justice Society Of America – if you put the pieces together. But it won't have everyone you are expecting. And there are other teams in play.

Stargirl starts it, again written by Johns, off with a very definite announcement that she is a member of a modern-day Justice Society Of America, whoever they may be.

But her step-father seems to get getting a call for another revived team from the past, the Seven Soldiers Of Victory.

Alan Scott gets to meet his kids, Jade and Obsidian and tell them something very important. But they are already eulogising his past, as a member of the Justice Society Of America, mirroring their original roundtable appearances.

As well as what happened to the Justice League in a darker time.

As well as establishing the Infinity Inc team of superheroes that followed the Justice Society by their offspring and other legacy holders. Could this be where the new Justice Society arises?

Because Alan Scott himself, the original Green Lantern is not a member of the Justice Society of America, instead he has another calling, returning to the nineties identity of The Sentinel, working with The Totality.

The Totality, looking after the New Omniverse of realities, which also have an offer to Barry…

Might this Justice Incarnate have Sentinel and Barry Flash as members? Along with these other reprobates from Death Metal #7?

So alongside a new Justice League, Justice League Incarnate, Justice League Dark, and the Seven Soldiers Of Victory, there is a new Justice Society Of America. But who is actually in it? Maybe pick up that Stargirl one-shot to find out…

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021

