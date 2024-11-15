Green Lanterns Corps #1 Launches From DC Comics In February 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, Green Lantern Corps

As seen in the DC Comics' February 2025 solicits and solicitations that Bleeding Cool posted earlier… a new Green Lantern Corps #1 from DC Comics, following the Fractal Lanterns storyline launching in January, all part of the new DC All In initiative. Written by Jeremy Adams and Morgan Hampton, with art from Fernando Pasarin. While it ties in with Green Lantern #21, also in February, written by Jeremy Adams and drawn by Jack Herbert, a new team joins Green Lantern #22, also in February, Chris Condon and Montos.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS & MORGAN HAMPTON

Art and cover by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, and NATHAN SIERDY

1:25 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

1:50 variant cover by KERON GRANT

Blank sketch variant cover Foil variant cover by NATHAN STUDY

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 21/2/25

The corps is back! And just in time for the deadly new fractured spectrum saga to kick into full gear! Join the newly formed Green Lantern Corps as they head out into the galaxy in order to stop Sorrow and his master from creating a power battery. John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, Jessica Crur, Guy Gardner, Jo Mullein, and all your favorite Lanterns are back in the most incredible ensemble cast this side of the cosmos! All brought to you by the great galactic creative team of Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern), Morgan Hampton (Cyborg) and Fernando Pasarin (The Flash)!

GREEN LANTERN #20

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by JACK HERBERT

Cover by ARIEL COLON

Variant covers by STEPHEN SEGOVIA and FERNANDO BLANCO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 (card stock) ON SALE 2/26/25

WILL HAL STOP THE SORROW IN TIME?! In an attempt to stop Sorrow from creating a Central Power Battery, Hal runs across an alien infected with red energy that threatens his life, all while Kyle and his team must retrieve a piece of source energy from one of the most dangerous and mysterious places in the universe—The Source Wall! The Fractured Spectrum saga rages on in this next exciting installment, spinning out of the events of Green Lantern Corps #1.

GREEN ARROW #21

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN GAM

Variant cover by MARC ASPINALL

$3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 2/26/25

STAR CITY ON THE BRINK! After his encounter with the Fresh Water Killer, Oliver Queen has even more questions regarding the ecological disaster in Star City, which leads him deeper into his own history as the threat comes even closer to Oliver's home.

