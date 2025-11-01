Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: greg capullo, venom

Greg Capullo is working on something Spider-Man or Venom-like...

Greg Capullo took time out working on his Creech III creator-owned comic book to work on Wolverine: Revenge with Jonathan Hickman. Then to work on Deadpool/Batman with Zeb Wells. And each time he has posted on social media about his return to Creech III, currently inking the series ahead of its planned publication from Image Comics in 2026. But it appears that he may be taking another diversion and drawing someone in the Spider-Man or Venom symbiote world… posting the current pencils and saying "Taking a small detour from inking CREECH III"

This came three days after he showed his inking work on Creech III, so it seems a recent addition to the work schedule… thwipp thwipp!

Greg Capullo used to work for Marvel on comics such as Quasar and X-Force, before his own creator-owned comic The Creech and drawing Todd McFarlane books such as Spawn, Angela, Sam & Twitch, and Haunt, as well as We Have Demons with Scott Snyder for ComiXology. In 2011, Greg Capullo was given the choice to draw Wolverine for Marvel or Batman for DC Comics. He chose DC Comics and began a four-year run on Batman with Scott Snyder, as well as spinning off into the Metal and Death Metal series. He is, of course, still drawing Creech III, and posting pages of that to Instagram as well. In January 2024, Bleeding Cool shared a first look at a first panel from Greg Capullo's decades-long return to Marvel Comics. There was little to identify in it, but it was Wolverine. Greg Capullo has drawn Spider-Man a few times over the years, most notably in a crossover comic with Jay Leno. Will any other former US chat show hosts appear in this new Spider-Man thing, whatever it happens to be?

