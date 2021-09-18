Guardians of the Galaxy #18 Preview: A Phallic Solution

In Guardians of the Galaxy #18, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, the titular Guardians have a big problem. A giant problem, actually, because Dormammu has grown to massive proportions and is overruning the universe. How do you stop a massive space dick trying to take over everything? With another massive space dick, in this case, a massive cannon driven by Rocket Raccoon. Just saying, somebody is overcompensating for something in this comic. Check out the preview below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 ANHL

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth

THE LAST ANNIHILATION CONCLUDES!

• The Guardians and their allies are being overrun on all fronts by the Mindless Armies of Dormammu. There's only one hope for the galaxy as we know it.

• ROCKET RACCOON has a plan. All he needs to know is Dormammu's weak spot.

• Dormammu doesn't have a weak spot.

• Uh-oh. Rated T+

In Shops: 9/22/2021

SRP: $3.99