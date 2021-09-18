Guardians of the Galaxy #18 Preview: A Phallic Solution

In Guardians of the Galaxy #18, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, the titular Guardians have a big problem. A giant problem, actually, because Dormammu has grown to massive proportions and is overruning the universe. How do you stop a massive space dick trying to take over everything? With another massive space dick, in this case, a massive cannon driven by Rocket Raccoon. Just saying, somebody is overcompensating for something in this comic. Check out the preview below.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 ANHL
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210708
JUL210709 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 BALDEON VAR ANHL – $3.99
JUL210710 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR ANH – $3.99
(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth
THE LAST ANNIHILATION CONCLUDES!
• The Guardians and their allies are being overrun on all fronts by the Mindless Armies of Dormammu. There's only one hope for the galaxy as we know it.
• ROCKET RACCOON has a plan. All he needs to know is Dormammu's weak spot.
• Dormammu doesn't have a weak spot.
• Uh-oh.
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210708 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 ANHL, by (W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210709 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 BALDEON VAR ANHL, by (W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) David Baldeon, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210710 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR ANH, by (W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Francesco Manna, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210708 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 ANHL, by (W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210708 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 ANHL, by (W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210708 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 ANHL, by (W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210708 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 ANHL, by (W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth, in stores Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.