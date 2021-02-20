Gung Ho Returns With Anger In Ablaze May 2021 Solicitations

Gung Ho is returning to Ablaze from May, with a new series – Anger – from Benjamin Von Eckartsberg and Thomas von Kummant as well as more Conan adventures with The Cimmerian: Iron Shadows In The Moon, and Maria Llovet's Eros/Psyche in Ablaze's May 2021 solicitations.

GUNG HO ANGER #1 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR210951

(W) Benjamin Von Eckartsberg (A) Thomas von Kummant (CA) Stephen Segovia

Archer has been banished from the colony, falsely condemned for the rape of Celine. But Zack doesn't believe in his brother's guilt, so an expedition is launched into the danger zone. Unbeknownst to the rest of the community, the teens go to look for Archer…if he is still alive. The expedition will not be without risks though, nor without unpleasant surprises…

Back at Fort Apache, confusion reigns and tensions are at an all-time high, as the adults look to safeguard the young and keep the colony intact. But with a "white wave" approaching, is it already too late?

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GUNG HO ANGER #1 CVR B DANIEL CLARKE (MR)

ABLAZE

GUNG HO ANGER #1 CVR C KIM JUNG GI (MR)

ABLAZE

GUNG HO ANGER #1 CVR D VON KUMMANT (MR)

ABLAZE

GUNG HO ANGER #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH CVR (MR)

ABLAZE

GUNG HO ANGER #1 10 COPY CLARKE VIRGIN INCV (MR)

ABLAZE

GUNG HO ANGER #1 20 COPY KIM JUNG GI VIRGIN INCV (MR)

ABLAZE

GUNG HO ANGER #1 30 COPY STEPHEN SEGOVIA VIRGIN INCV (MR)

ABLAZE

GUNG HO ANGER #1 40 COPY STEPHEN SEGOVIA LINE ART INCV (MR)

ABLAZE

GUNG HO ANGER #1 50 COPY STEPHEN SEGOVIA NEGATIVE INCV (MR)

ABLAZE

CIMMERIAN IRON SHADOWS IN MOON #2 CVR A LEIRIX LI (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR210961

(W) Robert E. Howard, Virginie Augustin (A) Virginie Augustin (CA) Leirix Li

Robert E. Howard's Conan is brought to life UNCENSORED! Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended!

Conan and Olivia escape to a remote island, attempting to flee their oppressors. But as they take refuge inside an ancient temple, avoiding the dangers that lurk in the nearby jungle, they may have awakened an ancient evil that humankind has yet to comprehend. Will they find a way to escape before they are overcome by threats inside and out?

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CIMMERIAN IRON SHADOWS IN MOON #2 CVR B JBSTYLE (MR)

ABLAZE

CIMMERIAN IRON SHADOWS IN MOON #2 CVR C MATEO GUERRERO (MR)

ABLAZE

CIMMERIAN IRON SHADOWS IN MOON #2 CVR D FRITZ CASAS (MR)

ABLAZE

CIMMERIAN IRON SHADOWS IN MOON #2 10 COPY LEIRIX LI VIRGIN I

ABLAZE

CIMMERIAN IRON SHADOWS IN MOON #2 20 COPY JBSTYLE VIRGIN INC

ABLAZE

CIMMERIAN IRON SHADOWS IN MOON #2 30 COPY CASAS VIRGIN INCV

ABLAZE

MARIA LLOVETS EROS PSYCHE #3 CVR A FRANY (MR)

ABLAZE

MARIA LLOVETS EROS PSYCHE #3 CVR B MARIA LLOVET (MR)

ABLAZE

MARIA LLOVETS EROS PSYCHE #3 CVR C JOHN ROYLE (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR210970

(W) Maria Llovet (A) Maria Llovet (CA) John Royle

Secrets, lies and the consequences of rule breaking are not the only problems Sara will have to face after Vanna, a disturbed girl, crosses her path at The Rose, changing her perception of the place forever.

From the artist of the bestselling Faithless series… Acclaimed creator Maria Llovet (Faithless, Heartbeat, Loud) brings you a surreal, bewitching tale of love, magic, and tragedy in Eros/Psyche.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MARIA LLOVETS EROS PSYCHE #3 CVR D SABINE RICH (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR210971

(W) Maria Llovet (A) Maria Llovet (CA) Sabine Rich

Secrets, lies and the consequences of rule breaking are not the only problems Sara will have to face after Vanna, a disturbed girl, crosses her path at The Rose, changing her perception of the place forever.

From the artist of the bestselling Faithless series… Acclaimed creator Maria Llovet (Faithless, Heartbeat, Loud) brings you a surreal, bewitching tale of love, magic, and tragedy in Eros/Psyche.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MARIA LLOVETS EROS PSYCHE #3 10 COPY FRANY VIRGIN INCV (MR)

ABLAZE

MARIA LLOVETS EROS PSYCHE #3 20 COPY MARIA LLOVET VIRGIN INC

ABLAZE

MARIA LLOVETS EROS PSYCHE #3 30 COPY SABINE RICH VIRGIN INCV

ABLAZE

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED HC VOL 02 (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR210975

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Davide Goy (A) VARIOUS (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

Mirka Andolfo (Mercy, Unnatural, DC Bombshells) returns, bringing life to a Heaven (and a Hell) filled with humor and lovable characters!

In Un/Sacred Vol 2, Mirka invites you once again into the world of Angelina and Damiano…and Eden, the new arrival in the family! Mirka and a super team of specially selected creators help her explore the borders of this crazy and sensual universe, and the evolution of everyone's favorite angel/devil couple!

The Un/Sacred Vol 2 hardcover collects the entire hit series, plus cover gallery and bonus material!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $24.99

OLD GEEZERS HC VOL 02 (MR)

ABLAZE

MAR210977

(W) Wilfrid Lupano (A/CA) Paul Cauuet

The geezers are back! An international bestseller, regularly topping the graphic novel bestseller lists across Europe – with hundreds of thousands of copies sold. Come find out why the geezers have won the hearts of so many…in this gorgeously illustrated, beautifully written graphic novel series.

The Old Geezers Vol 2 includes two new stories, featuring three septuagenarians who have been friends since childhood: Antoine, Emile, and Pierrot.

In "The One Who Got Away", things aren't looking so good for the Geezers… one of them's in the hospital, the other's been arrested, and the third one is dealing with leaky roofs, drowning sheep, and eggs he doesn't approve of. Two new characters make their appearance in this book, and through their stories we are taken to shark-infested waters and treasure-hunting in the Pacific, to village fairs, rugby matches, broken hearts, and behavior unbefitting neighbors-which continues to this day. Thank goodness young Sophie and her puppets are around to keep these old men in check.

And in "The Magician", peaceful country living consisting of leaky roofs, puppet shows, and drinks and arguments at the local tavern is disturbed when a rare species of grasshopper is discovered in a local field, and suddenly environmentalists, politicians, hunters, Big Pharma, union people, mushroom pickers and geriatric anarchists are all loudly fighting for what they believe is the right approach to things. In the midst of all this, one love story may be blooming in spite of a curse, another may be doomed for good and for poop, and questions of paternity arise yet again.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $24.99