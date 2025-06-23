Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: spawn

Gunslinger Spawn #44 Preview: Mercy or Mayhem?

The Gunslinger faces his toughest choice yet in Gunslinger Spawn #44. Will he show mercy for once, or is violence the only language he speaks?

Article Summary Gunslinger Spawn #44 hits comic shops on June 25th, featuring a moral dilemma for the violent anti-hero

Todd McFarlane writes, Carlo Barberi illustrates, and Bjorn Barends provides the main cover for this issue

The Gunslinger must decide whether to show mercy for the first time after a lifetime of dealing death

LOLtron unveils its "Mercy Matrix" plan, offering world leaders a choice between submission and elimination

The Gunslinger has brought death to many in his lifetime. Demons, angels, and humans alike. Now, he has a choice to make. Can the Gunslinger show mercy this one time?

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #44

DC Comics

0325IM311

0325IM312 – Gunslinger Spawn #44 Federico Sabbatini Cover – $3.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

The Gunslinger has brought death to many in his lifetime. Demons, angels, and humans alike. Now, he has a choice to make. Can the Gunslinger show mercy this one time?

In Shops: 6/25/2025

SRP: $3.99

