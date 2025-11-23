Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: brett bean, D'Orc

Half Dwarf, Half Orc, Brett Bean Launches D'Orc #1 From Image Comics

Half Dwarf, Half Orc, Brett Bean Launches D'Orc #1 From Image Comics in February 2026

Brett Bean of I Hate Fairyland, Dungeon Crawler Carl The Crocodile, colourist Jean-François Beaulieu also of I Hate Fairyland, and letterer Nate Piekos of Minor Threats team up for a high fantasy comedy comic book series, D'orc to launch from Image Comics in February 2026, as seen in Image's February 2026 solicits and solicitations.

"Armed with nothing but a wisecracking enchanted shield and a crippling need for friendship, a lonely orphan stumbles headfirst into Sunderaine's never-ending war. Light vs. Dark. Elves vs. Orcs. Wizards vs. Common Sense. Dragons vs. Literally Everyone. And caught dead-center? D'orc. Half dwarf, half-orc, and wholly inconvenient to a doomsday prophecy, D'orc's fated to end the world. Soon, every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Snargletooth, Necroid, Ice Giant, Trauma Llama, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures will know his name. Unfortunately, so will his enemies. Perfect for fans of Conan the Barbarian, The Lord of the Rings, and, of course, I Hate Fairyland's deadpan humor, D'orc is an adventure readers won't want to miss."

"I always gravitate to stories that have purpose, heart, and humor," said Bean. "I love characters that are flawed, believable, and feel real despite being in a very unreal world. There's a lot of D'orc in me…" "You had me at magic talking eyeball shield. Brett Bean creates a fantasy world like no other! Don't be a dork, buy D'orc!" says The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman. Here's a look at the comic book…

D'ORC #1

2026-02-04 • 24 PAGES • FC • E • $3.99 US

FANTASY, HUMOROUS, SATIRE

"You had me at magic talking eyeball shield. Brett Bean creates a fantasy world like no other! Don't be a dork, buy D'orc!" —ROBERT KIRKMAN

Armed with nothing but a magical yet ambitiously violent shield, a lonely orphan stumbles headfirst into Sunderaine's never-ending war between the Light and Dark. Elves vs. Orcs. Wizards vs. Common Sense. Dragons vs. Literally Everyone.

And caught dead-center? D'ORC.

With a wholly inconvenient doomsday prophecy, the half dwarf, half orc—all D'ORC—is fated to end the world. Soon, every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Snargletooth, Necroid, Ice Giant, Trauma Llama, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures, will know his name and want him dead. There will also be a chicken.

Join fan-favorite artist BRETT BEAN (I Hate Fairyland, Dungeon Crawler Carl The Crocodile), colorist JEAN-FRANÇOIS BEAULIEU (I Hate Fairyland), and letterer NATE PIEKOS (Minor Threats) for a hilarious high-fantasy romp perfect for fans of Conan, Lord Of The Rings, and of course, GERT's deadpan humor.

STORY & ART BRETT BEAN • COLORS JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU • COVER A BRETT BEAN • COVER B JORGE CORONA • COVER C (1:25) RYAN OTTLEY

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!