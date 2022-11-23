Hallows' Eve's First Appearance In Amazing Spider-Man #14 (Spoilers)

Back in July, Bleeding Cool scooped the news about All Hallow's Eve, a new character debuting in the then-upcoming Dark Web Spider-Man/X-Men crossover, in the fashion of the Green Goblin and Hobgoblin, asking if she was friend or foe?

Later revealed to be leading a new Hallows Eve miniseries, after the character was introduced in Dark Web, written by Erica Schulz with art by Michael Dowling.  And all books leading into Marvel's summer Spider-Man event, The Summer Of Symbiotes.

Alex Paknadel & Jan Bazaldua's Red Goblin From Marvel in February 2023
Hallows Eve by Erica Schulz and Michael Dowling

So here's how it goes down as Ben Reilly heads to Limbo to meet the Goblin Queen herself, Madelyne Pryor. And brings a certain girlfriend/partner with him, Janine.

Once known as Elizabeth Tyne, she killed her abusive father, fled and changed her name to Janine Godbe, before meeting Ben Reilly, the clone of Peter Parker. She was forced to leave Reilly by Kaine, to keep himself, later confessing to murder. She was sprung by the Beyond Corporation to help work with Beyond's sponsorship of Ben Reilly as a Spider-Man again.

When Ben rebelled, so did she, on the run again, living in squalor, while Ben Reilly renamed himself Chasm, and Janine… supported him and his desire for revenge. But is that enough?

And how many other names has she gone by? What crimes might they have hidden? Well now, as expected, ahe has a brand new identity all of her own.

The History Behind That Flap Of Skin in Amazing Spider;Man: Dark Web

Is this the opposite of Women In Refrigerators? When the partners of male protagonists find themselves powered up with a new identity to find alongside their beau, rather than become the facilitation of revenge?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14
MARVEL COMICS
SEP220862
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Michael Dowling, Kyle Hotz, Terry Dodson (CA) John Romita Jr.
"DARK WEB" PRELUDE! We haven't seen Chasm since ASM #894 and the FCBD issue, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy.
Join us for this very special issue featuring Spidey's most dangerous new villain as well as the Goblin Queen and a BRAND-NEW villain that you won't believe. RATED T+In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99

