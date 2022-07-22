Marvel Announces Brand New Character, Hallow's Eve

At the Diamond Retailer lunch today at San Diego Comic-Con we got some new looks and some new news. Including a brand new character, Hallow's Eve, being launched by Marvel comic sometime soonish.

That's it. Hallow's Eve, with art by Ed McGuinness. Odds are she will appear in a Marvel comic book title towards the end of October., But that's your lot.

All Hallow's Eve is the classic Christian name for what is now Hallowe'en, Presumably, the main character is called Eve, and I don't know, she comes from the town of Hallow? That's the kind of name that American towns get, isn't it? She does, however, appear to be rocking an image not too dissimilar from the Spider-Man villain Hobgoblin. Hey, she couldn't;t be part of this Dark Web thing, could she?

