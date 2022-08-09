Harder They Fall's Jeymes Samuel 10-Year Obsession With Irredeemable

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, Mark Waid's Irredeemable and Incorruptible is in the works at Netflix. The award-winning superhero deconstruction is getting a big budget feature film adaptation courtesy of BAFTA Award-winning director Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall), Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Kemp Powers (Soul), and producers Jay-Z and James Lassiter.

Currently, publisher Boom Studios is in the final days of their Kickstarter campaign to collect Irredeemable and Incorruptible alongside their companion series Insufferable for the first time ever in complete, deluxe hardcover editions. The campaign, which currently has over $300,000 in preorders, dropped a monster update yesterday.

The update added a quartet of stretch goals, which if successful will get the campaign to over $400,000, including one that will add introductions to the Complete Irredeemable and the Complete Incorruptible by Samuel and Powers respectively alongside an introduction by Leverage creator John Rogers for Insufferable. But perhaps more interesting for those watching for news of Irredeemable at Netflix closely, the update also dropped a video interview with Boom's President of Development, Stephen Christy.

In the video, Christy shares the origins of the feature film project and reveals he and Samuel have been talking about Irredeemable for over a decade. And moreover, it is Samuel's favourite comic book series of all time, adding "He is obsessed. He loves it more than anything."

Christy goes on to tell the story of adding Powers to the project, and that Irredeemable is his favourite comic book series of all time as well. He goes on to reveal that Powers turned down "major franchises and major projects to come be a part of the Irredeemable family." Christy further shared some details about Samuel and Kemp's approach to the Irredeemable and Incorruptible franchise which you can see in the video below:

What else might Samuel and Powers reveal about the Netflix film project in their introductions to the books? The Kickstarter campaign will need pre-orders to eclipse $350,000 if we're to find out, so if you've been on the fence now would be the time to snag a set of hardcovers… or if you are a comic collector some of the bargain-priced first issue variant editions. You only have until Thursday to do so.