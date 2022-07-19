Speculator Corner: Irredeemable Kickstarter Covers Are Very Redeemable

Since we last covered Boom Studios' The Complete Irredeemable Deluxe Edition Library pre-order campaign on Kickstarter, has done two things – blasted past $200,000 in less than a week and proved Bleeding Cool right (again) by announcing a new Irredeemable series from creators Mark Waid and Peter Krause will drop in 2023.

The six-figure sum, primarily driven by fans ordering the complete deluxe edition hardcover sets of Irredeemable, Incorruptible, and Insufferable, is an impressive feat for Boom's third Kickstarter campaign. Especially considering a similar campaign for The Boys, which just wrapped a massively successful second season of its streaming series on Amazon, only garnered $111,266 in total.

Which brings us to the speculator potential somewhat hidden in the Complete Irredeemable Deluxe Edition Library pre-order campaign. While most of the attention and promotion has focused around the omnibus-style hardcover sets that start at $160, the campaign also offers more affordable options beginning at $20… in the form of highly limited edition reissues of Irredeemable #1, Incorruptible #1, and Insufferable #1 with new covers by InHyuk Lee. Similar to another comic series with a streaming series on Amazon, Invincible, the special reissues come in multiple variations.

Recent Invincible #1 reissues continue to be hot commodities on eBay, WhatNot, and Skybound's own Comics Vault Live, as few copies of the original printing of the debut issue are available on the aftermarket and collectors look to invest into the long-term value of the series being fueled by Amazon show. With editions of that reissue selling for anywhere from $280 to $2,000… when they are available, it's a clear sign of the potential return on these limited editions of iconic comic series.

Especially ones with a TV show or film on the way… like Irredeemable. As Bleeding Cool scooped thanks to a tease by Waid himself, Netflix plans a feature film adaptation courtesy of BAFTA Award-winning director Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall), Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Kemp Powers (Soul), and producers Jay-Z and James Lassiter. The announcement of the new Irredeemable comic series in 2023 may be a signal Boom is confident it will make it onto the streaming service.

Very few copies of Irredeemable #1 have been available on the aftermarket since the Netflix announcement, but those copies that have surfaced have been selling for $30 to $70 ungraded. With investors hanging on them, graded copies are virtually impossible to find, but the ultra-rare "Mark Waid Is Evil" ECCC foil variant recently sold for $150 ungraded, while the ECCC variant of Incorruptible #1 went for $80.

The standard variant editions of Irredeemable #1, Incorruptible #1, and Insufferable #1 only run $20 per cover on Kickstarter (and are still available at the time of this article's writing) and could easily produce a ten times return for smart collectors. Even the unadulterated full art editions, which are limited to 575 copies, are a bargain at $40 per cover. But the version that savvy speculators will snatch up as soon as they read this article is the Gold Foil edition, which will run $60 each, but are limited to only 235 copies – making them the rarest editions of Irredeemable #1, Incorruptible #1, and Insufferable #1 ever produced. That is, unless you count the BOOM! Elite Red Foil editions, which are only available in 9.8 CGC-Graded Signature Series versions at the campaigns highest tier and are limited to 25 copies each.

With 22 days left in the campaign, there's time for collectors to get in on the ground floor, but we predict the Gold Foil editions will start to disappear as quickly as early printings of Irredeemable #1 on eBay.