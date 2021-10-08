Hardware Season One #2 Preview: A Crazy Plan That Just Might Work

Hardware Season One #2 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and Curtis Metcalf has a plan to clear his name. Unfortunately, it involves sneaking into the place where everyone is looking for him to pull it off. Check out a preview of the issue below as Milestone Returns continues.

HARDWARE SEASON ONE #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz (CA) Mateus Manhanini

With Dakota convinced that Curtis Metcalf is to blame for the Big Bang riot and the police hot on his trail, Curtis decides to change the game in a way that Edwin Alva won't see coming. He just needs to find a way to leave the country without getting caught.

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $3.99

