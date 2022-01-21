Harley Quinn #11 Preview: Be Careful… They Canceled Barbie for That

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Harley explains why she hates math in this preview of Harley Quinn #11, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Didn't they cancel a Barbie for that in the 80s? Just goes to show how far we've come. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #11

DC Comics

1121DC061

1121DC062 – HARLEY QUINN #11 CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

1121DC063 – HARLEY QUINN #11 CVR C DIMA IVANOV PEACEMAKER CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

A train leaves for Gotham at eight p.m. averaging 80 miles per hour, carrying one very dramatic villain named Keepsake, a bomb strapped to the engine, and me…Harley Quinn! One track leads straight to Gotham Central Station, where hundreds of lives are at risk, but the other track…that one leads to my best friend and sidekick, Kevin. Sacrifice the one to save the many? I hate that Philosophy 101 crap, and I'm really starting to hate trains.

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

