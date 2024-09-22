Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: harley quinn

Harley Quinn #43 Preview: Icy Showdown With Mr. Freeze

Harley Quinn #43 hits stores this week, pitting our favorite clown against Mr. Freeze in a chilling battle for Gotham. Plus, more Beefcake Barbarian Queen Harley action!

CAN HARLEY ICE OUT MR. FREEZE? OR WILL GOTHAM BE LEFT OUT IN THE COLD? Brrr! My buns are freezin' off! With the threat of Gotham City being buried under five hundred metric tons of ice, your ol' pal Harley Quinn (me!) has no choice but to face down against both the icecube lickingest bad dood to ever live, Mr. Freeze, and the devious Bat-family-hating Officer Pulaski! Can't a Clown Queen of Crime catch a break?! Alls I want to do is set things right before the citizens of Gotham are turned into icy-cles. Plus, I got one last dream to share with ya before these jabronis start pumping my brain with coffee 24/7 and it's A JUICY ONE! That's right, back by popular demand, MORE BEEFCAKE BARBARIAN QUEEN HARLEY by Alexis Quasarano and this time she's joined by da Fellspyre Chronicles' own Riccardo Federici!

HARLEY QUINN #43

DC Comics

0724DC115

0724DC116 – Harley Quinn #43 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $5.99

0724DC117 – Harley Quinn #43 Riccardo Federici Cover – $5.99

0724DC118 – Harley Quinn #43 Nicola Scott Cover – $5.99

(W) Tini Howard, Alexis Quasarano (A) Sweeney Boo, Riccardo Federici (CA) Sweeney Boo

In Shops: 9/25/2024

SRP: $4.99

