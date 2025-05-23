Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: harley quinn, thundercats
Harley X Elvira, ThunderCats & Demona in Dynamite August 2025 Solicits
Harley Quinn X Elvira #1, Sonja Reborn #1, Stitch #1 all launch in Dynamite August 2025 solicits alongside ThunderCats, Gargoyles and more
- Dynamite August 2025 brings new launches: Harley Quinn X Elvira, Sonja Reborn, and Stitch #1
- Fan-favorites return with new issues for ThunderCats, Gargoyles: Demona, DuckTales, and Powerpuff Girls
- Red Sonja, Vampirella, Captain Planet, SilverHawks, and Herculoids continue epic story arcs
- Exclusive covers and creative teams headline action-packed crossovers and fresh origin stories
Harley Quinn X Elvira #1 by Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner and Samu, Sonja Reborn #1 by Christopher Priest and Alessandro Miracolo, and Stitch #1 by Tom Ratliff, James III and Greta Xella all launch in Dynamite Entertainment August 2025 solicits and solicitations, alongside continuing ThunderCats, Gargoyles and more…
HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR A CONNER 1
DYNAMITE
(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Juan Samu (A / CA) Amanda Conner
THE MISTRESS OF THE DARK MEETS DADDY'S LITTLE MONSTER!
What happens when the Clown Princess of Crime gets bored? Shenanigans, hijinks, grievous bodily harm… the possibilities are endless! Now add in a certain macabre-minded TV host who seems to attract trouble like crypts attract vampires, and the stage is set for the greatest team-up since Frankenstein met his Bride!
With her beloved show on the chopping block following a corporate takeover, Elvira needs to come up with a plan to get things back in the black – and her new friend Harley Quinn has an idea that's just crazy enough to work! Together, they're going to throw the greatest Halloween party Brooklyn has ever seen – whether the borough likes it or not!
Written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI – the world-famous tag-team of all things Harley Quinn – this crossover event for the ages from Dynamite and DC Comics also showcases Amanda's fan-favorite artistic chops, with each issue featuring two (count 'em, two) Conner covers. And that's not all (certainly not!) – she's also joining interior artist (and Elvira favorite) JUAN SAMU to provide selected story pages for the series!
But wait, there's more! This premier issue also includes darkly captivating covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CHAD HARDIN, BEN CALDWELL, and best-selling Mark Spears Monsters creator MARK SPEARS!
In Shops: Aug 20, 2025
SONJA REBORN #1 CVR A SEJIC
DYNAMITE
(W) Christopher Priest (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Stjepan Sejic
BAPTISM OF FIRE!
In a contest to decide the fate of the world, the ancient (and codependent) gods The Light and The Dark transport Maggie Sutherland, a young British clerk, from the year 2025 into the wilds of Hyboria, where she awakens transformed into the renowned Hyrkanian Bellatrix Red Sonja. Thrown headlong into a realm of gods and monsters, Maggie must quickly learn how to survive both the harsh environment and the constant threats posed by friends and foes alike as she struggles to find her way home.
Legendary comics writer CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (Vampirella, Black Panther, Conan) and artist ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO rebuild the crimson-maned warrior from the inside out in Sonja Reborn – a riveting reinterpretation of her hero's journey that reveals what it might actually take for a single woman to survive in a brutal world of sorcery and barbarism!
Featuring bewitching covers from renowned talents STJEPAN SEJIC, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, CHAD HARDIN, GREG LAND, and cosplay by ANI-MIA, this first issue is the perfect gateway to adventure for sword & sorcery fans old and new!
In Shops: Aug 06, 2025
SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR A MATTINA
DYNAMITE
(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina
GHOSTS OF THE PAST!
In this issue: The notorious thief known as Eclipse Woman – an old flame from Space Ghost's early days – unwittingly puts both herself and the Ghost Planet in the crosshairs of the ruthless criminal kingpin known as Boss Parko when she steals a mysterious alien artifact. Will activating the strange relic help the team to escape from Parko's wrath – or will it doom them all?
Find out the page-turning answer in Space Ghost #2, from celebrated chroniclers DAVID PEPOSE and JONATHAN LAU and acclaimed cover artists FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, MICHAEL CHO, and BJORN BARENDS!
In Shops: Aug 13, 2025
STITCH #1 CVR A GALMON
DYNAMITE
THE GALAXY'S MOST DANGEROUS (AND ADORABLE) WEAPON RETURNS!
Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the scientist responsible for releasing the blue-furred phenomenon known as Stitch onto an unsuspecting galaxy, is in danger of losing his membership in E.G.G.S. – the Evil Genius Group-slash-Syndicate. With all the time that he's been spending on Earth, Dr. Jumba hasn't earned enough Villain Points to re-up next year. And while he no longer considers himself fully "evil," he really wants to stay in E.G.G.S. – mainly for their great dental plan, and complimentary intergalactic travel lounges.
What's a morally flexible genius to do? Why, create a series of evil inventions in an attempt to remain qualified, of course! There's just one problem (well, two, if you count Pleakley's vain attempts to rein in the good doctor): Stitch is a wild card that Jumba can never properly account for in his calculations – and the fuzzy little ball of chaos finds a way to ruin every one of his brilliant inventions!
Acclaimed writers/comedians/podcasters CONNOR RATLIFF and JAMES III (Tiny Dinos, Dead Eyes, Young Dylan, All That) join forces with otherworldly artist GRETA XELLA to bring Earthlings everywhere the all-new adventures of Lilo's irrepressible pet – featuring singularly celebratory covers from EDWIN GALMON, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and JENNIFER L. MEYER!
In Shops: Aug 13, 2025
GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR A HETRICK
DYNAMITE
HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT!
The year is 1138, and the immortal Demona and her now adult-aged adopted daughter Angelika have left the nomadic Viking life behind them in an effort to find some stability in a dangerous and uncertain world. The two living Gargoyles have settled down in the French city of Vyonne, where they can spend their days resting among the stone gargoyles of the cathedral.
But their rocky counterparts turn out to be less inert than they first appear, having been carved by a local magician who can animate them to do his bidding. Upon discovering the presence of Demona and Angelika, the warlock proposes an alliance to further each other's interests. But are the two Gargoyles equal partners in the arrangement – or unwitting accomplices?
Find out in the third issue of Gargoyles: Demona, from the all-star creative team of Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and animated series collaborator FRANK PAUR – featuring expertly sculpted covers by PAUR, MEGHAN HETRICK, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and DAVID COUSENS!
In Shops: Aug 20, 2025
DUCKTALES #8 CVR A BIGARELLA
DYNAMITE
DUCKS IN SPACE!
Fenton Crackshell – a.k.a. Gizmoduck – has to get out of town. Like, really out of town. After a mechanical miscue in his Gizmoduck gear leads to the destruction of a Duckburg bank, Uncle Scrooge reassigns him to the McDuck Moon Mines, where he can use his technical savvy to count rocks – and stay out of trouble!
But when Scrooge and the boys pay a visit to his lunar holdings via rocket ship, the usually tranquil Moon is suddenly assaulted by alien invaders. These unfriendly space pirates pack a lot of firepower, which means that for once, Uncle Scrooge might be grateful for Gizmoduck's super-heroics – that is, if they all manage to survive!
Ground controllers BRANDON MONTCLARE and TOMMASO RONDA launch their avian adventurers to new heights in DuckTales #8 – featuring out-of-this-world covers from RONDA, IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!
In Shops: Aug 27, 2025
THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR A GANUCHEAU
DYNAMITE
A REAL GEM OF A STORY!
As Tygra, Snarf, and the Powerpuff Girls continue on their quest to help rescue the ThunderCats from the plague of mysterious crystal entities infesting Third Earth, their little fellowship is gaining more allies with each crystal-possessed adversary they defeat – but the strain is wearing on the three Titans of Townsville, who don't have their accustomed powers to fall back on.
Fortunately, they've just been joined by a newly liberated Cheetara, who provides a much-needed boost to morale just as the party enters the beautiful but treacherous Crystal Canyon. What they find there takes everyone by surprise – especially Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who have probably never even heard of the Lunateks!
Flawless comic book diamonds PAULINA GANUCHEAU and COLEMAN ENGLE show off their creative facets in ThunderCats/The Powerpuff Girls #3 – surrounded by cushion-cut covers from GANUCHEAU and ENGLE as well as CORAN KIZER STONE, SAOWEE, and NICOLETTA BALDARI!
In Shops: Aug 06, 2025
POWERPUFF GIRLS HC VOL 02 FLOUR POWER
- POWERPUFF GIRLS TP VOL 02 FLOUR POWER
DYNAMITE
JUN250115
(W) Paulina Ganucheau, Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Silvia De Ventura, Carlo Lauro (CA) Paulina Ganucheau
GET READY FOR ACTION! ADVENTURE! AND BAKING!
The new adventures of the Titans of Townsville continue in their second spectacular collection!
First up, Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup put their crimefighting on hold to take up a real challenge: winning Ms. Bellum's charity baking competition! Then, Mojo Jojo's plans for a spiffy new lunar hideaway triggers a cosmic crisis that brings the mecha Powerpuff Girl Dynamo out of storage! After that, Bubbles learns a valuable lesson about being careful what you wish for when her favorite cartoon llama comes to life! And finally, the girls are faced with the ultimate holiday conundrum as they shop for a present for Professor Utonium: what do you get for the man who has (or can make) everything?
Find out the answers to this and many other questions in The Powerpuff Girls Vol. 2: Flour Power, collecting issues #4-6 of the celebrated series from writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist SILVIA DE VENTURA as well as The Powerpuff Girls Winter Snowdown Showdown special from author DANIEL KIBBLESMITH and artist CARLO LAURO!
In Shops: Aug 13, 2025
VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR A MATTINA
DYNAMITE
(W) Tim Sniegoski (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Francesco Mattina
OUT OF THE FRYING PAN – AND INTO THE HELLFIRE!
Things in Sepulcher City go from bad to apocalyptic as the forces of Chaos step up their all-out assault on the Menagerie. As usual, it falls on the supernatural melting pot's lone defender, Vampirella, to try and keep order from descending into anarchy – something that becomes significantly harder after her own descent into the Infernal Realm!
The devilishly talented team of writer TOM SNIEGOSKI and artist KEWBER BAAL fan the narrative flames in Vampirella: Armageddon #2 – stoked by superheated covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and fiery cosplay from LAUREN DELOREAN!
In Shops: Aug 20, 2025
CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR A HARDIN
DYNAMITE
THE END IS NIGH!
In this issue: Captain Pollution has seized the day, and things are looking deadly for both the Planeteers and the planet itself! Now, the team must come together one last time and find the strength to summon their most powerful ally for a final showdown against the corrupting force of Lucian Plunder!
Longstanding Friends of Gaia DAVID PEPOSE and EMAN CASALLOS turn up the heat in Captain Planet #5 – offset by cooling covers from CHAD HARDIN, CHRISTIAN WARD, BEN OLIVER, and connecting art from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!
In Shops: Aug 27, 2025
HERCULOIDS #7 CVR A MATTINA
DYNAMITE
LIFE ON PLANET AMZOT – IT'S NO PICNIC!
Every day brings new challenges to the denizens of the Herculoids' home world, where the concept of "survival of the fittest" gets taken to a whole other level. (Case in point: this issue's clash with the Destroyer Ants!) But what is the secret behind Amzot's unique flora and fauna – and how did the Herculoids become a part of it?
Discover the surprising answers in The Herculoids #7, carefully compiled by field researchers TOM SNIEGOSKI and CRAIG ROUSSEAU – featuring outstanding cover specimens from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, and KYLE HOTZ!
In Shops: Aug 20, 2025
RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR A BARENDS
DYNAMITE
THIS IS IT – THE LAST STAND OF ASHLEY J. WILLIAMS!
With his She-Devil partner transformed into a ravening Deadite, and a horde of the undead directed by Kulan Gath closing in on them, things look bleak for Ash and Sonja (and the world as a whole). Can our "hero" reverse the evil spell, save the girl, and kick a whole lotta Deadite ass? Here's hoping – 'cause this one's for all the marbles!
Armchair generals TIM SEELEY and JIM TERRY kick off the mother and father of all battles in Red Sonja vs. The Army of Darkness #5 – featuring covering fire by SEELEY, BJORN BARENDS, TOM RANEY, and NIKKOL JELENIC!
In Shops: Aug 06, 2025
SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR A LEE & CHUNG
DYNAMITE
ALL HANDS ON DECK!
In the aftermath of last issue's shocking revelations, the SilverHawks find themselves teaming up with… wait, this can't be right! Mon*Star? What threat could be so great that Stargazer would agree to help the Limbo Galaxy's most dangerous criminal? The terrifying truth is revealed here – and the ranks of the SilverHawks will never be the same!
The partly metal ED BRISSON and partly real GEORGE KAMBADAIS stretch their artistic enhancements to the limit in SilverHawks #8 – featuring real-time interfaces from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CAT STAGGS, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, DREW MOSS, GEORGE KAMBADAIS, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!
In Shops: Aug 27, 2025
THUNDERCATS #19 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE
THE TURNING OF THE TIDE!
In this electrifying issue, the escalating clash of wills between the ThunderCats of the Cat's Lair and the Knights of Thundera finally comes to a head – and the ultimate destiny of all the Thunderans on Third Earth hangs in the balance!
Master dramatists DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS let slip the 'Cats of War in ThunderCats #19 – commemorated by captivating covers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and MANIX!
In Shops: Aug 27, 2025
THUNDERCATS HC VOL 03 APEX
- THUNDERCATS TP VOL 03 APEX
DYNAMITE
JUN250196
(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo
INTO THE DEVIL'S LAIR!
Following the discovery of Mumm-Ra's Black Pyramid, Lion-O makes the fateful decision to confront the Devil-Priest of Third Earth one-on-one in his place of power. If the ThunderCats' brash young leader can defeat his nemesis in single combat, the last survivors of Thundera's claim to their new home will be secured. But in the aftermath of their epic clash, both Lion-O and the ThunderCats find themselves fighting for their lives in two separate battles – on two different worlds!
Available in both hardcover and trade paperback editions, ThunderCats Vol. 3: Apex reprints issues #11-15 of the hit series by the acclaimed creative team of DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS, collecting the third story arc of the ThunderCats' ongoing adventures as well as the stunning revelations of the closing chapter "Warrior" illustrated by JOE MULVEY!
In Shops: Aug 27, 2025
THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR A SHALVEY
DYNAMITE
TERROR INCOGNITA!
In this issue: The remnants of the Lost team push forward on their quest to complete their mission, guided by a mysterious map retrieved from the wreckage of their ship. But over the horizon looms a new threat – the Berserkers, led by the deadly Hammerhand!
Expert recon scouts ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO open a new grid sector in ThunderCats: Lost #6 – featuring closely coordinated covers by DECLAN SHALVEY, CLAYTON HENRY, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARCO FAILLA, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!
In Shops: Aug 13, 2025
VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE
THE LONG NIGHT CLOSES!
In the dark future, Vampirella rules the world as a ruthless global dictator locked in a life-or-death struggle to stave off an invasion of the Earth by the terraforming Ancient Ones who created the planet Drakulon millennia ago. Caught between his totalitarian mother and his vengeful ex-girlfriend whose space beacon provoked the invasion, Vampirella's son Cicero struggles to hang onto what little is left of his own humanity while sealing the fate of his infant self in the present timeline!
Master tale-weavers CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ conclude their saga of "The Long Night" in Vampirella #6 – augmented by outlandishly appealing covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, GREG LAND, MEGHAN HETRICK, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!
In Shops: Aug 27, 2025