Harley X Elvira, ThunderCats & Demona in Dynamite August 2025 Solicits

Harley Quinn X Elvira #1, Sonja Reborn #1, Stitch #1 all launch in Dynamite August 2025 solicits alongside ThunderCats, Gargoyles and more

Article Summary Dynamite August 2025 brings new launches: Harley Quinn X Elvira, Sonja Reborn, and Stitch #1

Fan-favorites return with new issues for ThunderCats, Gargoyles: Demona, DuckTales, and Powerpuff Girls

Red Sonja, Vampirella, Captain Planet, SilverHawks, and Herculoids continue epic story arcs

Exclusive covers and creative teams headline action-packed crossovers and fresh origin stories

Harley Quinn X Elvira #1 by Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner and Samu, Sonja Reborn #1 by Christopher Priest and Alessandro Miracolo, and Stitch #1 by Tom Ratliff, James III and Greta Xella all launch in Dynamite Entertainment August 2025 solicits and solicitations, alongside continuing ThunderCats, Gargoyles and more…

HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR A CONNER 1

DYNAMITE

JUN250010

JUN250011 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR B HARDIN

JUN250012 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR C LINSNER

JUN250013 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR D CALDWELL

JUN250014 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR E SPEARS

JUN250015 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR F CONNER 1 FOIL

JUN250016 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR G CONNER 1 FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250017 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR H SPEARS

JUN250018 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR I SPEARS FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250019 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR J BLANK AUTHENTIX

JUN250020 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR K CONNER 1 METAL PREMIUM CVR (C

JUN250021 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR L CONNER 1 LTD VIRGIN

JUN250022 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV CONNER 2 ORIGINA

JUN250023 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR N 10 COPY INCV CALDWELL VIRGIN

JUN250024 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR O 10 COPY INCV HARDIN LINE ART

JUN250025 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR P 15 COPY INCV CONNER 2 FOIL (C

JUN250026 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV HARDIN LINE ART

JUN250027 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR R 20 COPY INCV CONNER 2 FOIL VI

JUN250028 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR S 20 COPY INCV SPEARS VIRGIN (C

JUN250029 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR T 30 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN (

JUN250030 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR U 40 COPY INCV HARDIN VIRGIN (C

JUN250031 – HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1 CVR V 50 COPY INCV CONNER 2 VIRGIN

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Juan Samu (A / CA) Amanda Conner

THE MISTRESS OF THE DARK MEETS DADDY'S LITTLE MONSTER!

What happens when the Clown Princess of Crime gets bored? Shenanigans, hijinks, grievous bodily harm… the possibilities are endless! Now add in a certain macabre-minded TV host who seems to attract trouble like crypts attract vampires, and the stage is set for the greatest team-up since Frankenstein met his Bride!

With her beloved show on the chopping block following a corporate takeover, Elvira needs to come up with a plan to get things back in the black – and her new friend Harley Quinn has an idea that's just crazy enough to work! Together, they're going to throw the greatest Halloween party Brooklyn has ever seen – whether the borough likes it or not!

Written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI – the world-famous tag-team of all things Harley Quinn – this crossover event for the ages from Dynamite and DC Comics also showcases Amanda's fan-favorite artistic chops, with each issue featuring two (count 'em, two) Conner covers. And that's not all (certainly not!) – she's also joining interior artist (and Elvira favorite) JUAN SAMU to provide selected story pages for the series!

But wait, there's more! This premier issue also includes darkly captivating covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CHAD HARDIN, BEN CALDWELL, and best-selling Mark Spears Monsters creator MARK SPEARS!

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

SONJA REBORN #1 CVR A SEJIC

DYNAMITE

JUN250032

JUN250033 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR B MIDDLETON

JUN250034 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR C HARDIN

JUN250035 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR D LAND

JUN250036 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR E COSPLAY

JUN250037 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR F SEJIC FOIL

JUN250038 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR G SEJIC FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250039 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR H MIDDLETON FOIL

JUN250040 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR I MIDDLETON FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250041 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR J BLANK AUTHENTIX

JUN250042 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR K SEJIC METAL PREMIUM CVR

JUN250043 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR L SEJIC LTD VIRGIN

JUN250044 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

JUN250045 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR N 10 COPY INCV LAND FOIL

JUN250046 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR O 10 COPY INCV HARDIN LINE ART

JUN250047 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR P 15 COPY INCV LAND FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250048 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV HARDIN LINE ART VIRGIN

JUN250049 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR R 15 COPY INCV LAND VIRGIN

JUN250050 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR S 20 COPY INCV HARDIN VIRGIN

JUN250051 – SONJA REBORN #1 CVR T 25 COPY INCV MIDDLETON VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Stjepan Sejic

BAPTISM OF FIRE!

In a contest to decide the fate of the world, the ancient (and codependent) gods The Light and The Dark transport Maggie Sutherland, a young British clerk, from the year 2025 into the wilds of Hyboria, where she awakens transformed into the renowned Hyrkanian Bellatrix Red Sonja. Thrown headlong into a realm of gods and monsters, Maggie must quickly learn how to survive both the harsh environment and the constant threats posed by friends and foes alike as she struggles to find her way home.

Legendary comics writer CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (Vampirella, Black Panther, Conan) and artist ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO rebuild the crimson-maned warrior from the inside out in Sonja Reborn – a riveting reinterpretation of her hero's journey that reveals what it might actually take for a single woman to survive in a brutal world of sorcery and barbarism!

Featuring bewitching covers from renowned talents STJEPAN SEJIC, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, CHAD HARDIN, GREG LAND, and cosplay by ANI-MIA, this first issue is the perfect gateway to adventure for sword & sorcery fans old and new!

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

JUN250052

JUN250053 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

JUN250054 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR C CHO

JUN250055 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR D BARENDS

JUN250056 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR E MATTINA FOIL

JUN250057 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR F MATTINA FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250058 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR G CHO FOIL

JUN250059 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR H CHO FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250060 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR I MATTINA METAL PREMIUM CVR

JUN250061 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR J MATTINA LTD VIRGIN

JUN250062 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR K 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

JUN250063 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR L 10 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

JUN250064 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR M 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

JUN250065 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR N 15 COPY INCV CHO VIRGIN

JUN250066 – SPACE GHOST (2025) #2 CVR O 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

GHOSTS OF THE PAST!

In this issue: The notorious thief known as Eclipse Woman – an old flame from Space Ghost's early days – unwittingly puts both herself and the Ghost Planet in the crosshairs of the ruthless criminal kingpin known as Boss Parko when she steals a mysterious alien artifact. Will activating the strange relic help the team to escape from Parko's wrath – or will it doom them all?

Find out the page-turning answer in Space Ghost #2, from celebrated chroniclers DAVID PEPOSE and JONATHAN LAU and acclaimed cover artists FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, MICHAEL CHO, and BJORN BARENDS!

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

STITCH #1 CVR A GALMON

DYNAMITE

JUN250067

JUN250068 – STITCH #1 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

JUN250069 – STITCH #1 CVR C CANGIALOSI

JUN250070 – STITCH #1 CVR D MEYER

JUN250071 – STITCH #1 CVR E GALMON FOIL

JUN250072 – STITCH #1 CVR F GALMON FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250073 – STITCH #1 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX

JUN250074 – STITCH #1 CVR H CANGIALOSI METAL PREMIUM CVR

JUN250075 – STITCH #1 CVR I LEE & CHUNG LTD VIRGIN

JUN250076 – STITCH #1 CVR J 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL

JUN250077 – STITCH #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI FOIL

JUN250078 – STITCH #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

JUN250079 – STITCH #1 CVR M 15 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250080 – STITCH #1 CVR N 15 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250081 – STITCH #1 CVR O 15 COPY INCV MEYER VIRGIN

JUN250082 – STITCH #1 CVR P 20 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI VIRGIN

JUN250083 – STITCH #1 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

JUN250084 – STITCH #1 CVR R 20 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

(W) Tom Ratliff, James III (A) Greta Xella (CA) Edwin Galmon

THE GALAXY'S MOST DANGEROUS (AND ADORABLE) WEAPON RETURNS!

Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the scientist responsible for releasing the blue-furred phenomenon known as Stitch onto an unsuspecting galaxy, is in danger of losing his membership in E.G.G.S. – the Evil Genius Group-slash-Syndicate. With all the time that he's been spending on Earth, Dr. Jumba hasn't earned enough Villain Points to re-up next year. And while he no longer considers himself fully "evil," he really wants to stay in E.G.G.S. – mainly for their great dental plan, and complimentary intergalactic travel lounges.

What's a morally flexible genius to do? Why, create a series of evil inventions in an attempt to remain qualified, of course! There's just one problem (well, two, if you count Pleakley's vain attempts to rein in the good doctor): Stitch is a wild card that Jumba can never properly account for in his calculations – and the fuzzy little ball of chaos finds a way to ruin every one of his brilliant inventions!

Acclaimed writers/comedians/podcasters CONNOR RATLIFF and JAMES III (Tiny Dinos, Dead Eyes, Young Dylan, All That) join forces with otherworldly artist GRETA XELLA to bring Earthlings everywhere the all-new adventures of Lilo's irrepressible pet – featuring singularly celebratory covers from EDWIN GALMON, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and JENNIFER L. MEYER!

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR A HETRICK

DYNAMITE

JUN250085

JUN250086 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

JUN250087 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR C PAUR

JUN250088 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR D COUSENS

JUN250089 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR E HETRICK METAL PREMIUM

JUN250090 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR F HETRICK LTD VIRGIN

JUN250091 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

JUN250092 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR H 10 COPY COUSENS VIRGIN

JUN250093 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV PAUR VIRGIN

JUN250094 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #3 CVR J 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT!

The year is 1138, and the immortal Demona and her now adult-aged adopted daughter Angelika have left the nomadic Viking life behind them in an effort to find some stability in a dangerous and uncertain world. The two living Gargoyles have settled down in the French city of Vyonne, where they can spend their days resting among the stone gargoyles of the cathedral.

But their rocky counterparts turn out to be less inert than they first appear, having been carved by a local magician who can animate them to do his bidding. Upon discovering the presence of Demona and Angelika, the warlock proposes an alliance to further each other's interests. But are the two Gargoyles equal partners in the arrangement – or unwitting accomplices?

Find out in the third issue of Gargoyles: Demona, from the all-star creative team of Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and animated series collaborator FRANK PAUR – featuring expertly sculpted covers by PAUR, MEGHAN HETRICK, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

DUCKTALES #8 CVR A BIGARELLA

DYNAMITE

JUN250095

JUN250096 – DUCKTALES #8 CVR B TOMASELLI

JUN250097 – DUCKTALES #8 CVR C LAURO

JUN250098 – DUCKTALES #8 CVR D QUAH

JUN250099 – DUCKTALES #8 CVR E RONDA

JUN250100 – DUCKTALES #8 CVR F 10 COPY INCV RONDA VIRGIN

JUN250101 – DUCKTALES #8 CVR G 10 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN

JUN250102 – DUCKTALES #8 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN

JUN250103 – DUCKTALES #8 CVR I 15 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

JUN250104 – DUCKTALES #8 CVR J 20 COPY INCV BIGERELLA VIRGIN

(W) Brandon Montclare (A) Tommaso Ronda (CA) Ivan Bigarella

DUCKS IN SPACE!

Fenton Crackshell – a.k.a. Gizmoduck – has to get out of town. Like, really out of town. After a mechanical miscue in his Gizmoduck gear leads to the destruction of a Duckburg bank, Uncle Scrooge reassigns him to the McDuck Moon Mines, where he can use his technical savvy to count rocks – and stay out of trouble!

But when Scrooge and the boys pay a visit to his lunar holdings via rocket ship, the usually tranquil Moon is suddenly assaulted by alien invaders. These unfriendly space pirates pack a lot of firepower, which means that for once, Uncle Scrooge might be grateful for Gizmoduck's super-heroics – that is, if they all manage to survive!

Ground controllers BRANDON MONTCLARE and TOMMASO RONDA launch their avian adventurers to new heights in DuckTales #8 – featuring out-of-this-world covers from RONDA, IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR A GANUCHEAU

DYNAMITE

JUN250105

JUN250106 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR B ENGLE

JUN250107 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR C STONE

JUN250108 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR D SAOWEE

JUN250109 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR E BALDARI

JUN250110 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR F GANUCHEAU METAL PREMIUM

JUN250111 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BALDARI VI

JUN250112 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV SAOWEE VIR

JUN250113 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV ENGLE VIRG

JUN250114 – THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #3 CVR J 15 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Coleman Engle (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

A REAL GEM OF A STORY!

As Tygra, Snarf, and the Powerpuff Girls continue on their quest to help rescue the ThunderCats from the plague of mysterious crystal entities infesting Third Earth, their little fellowship is gaining more allies with each crystal-possessed adversary they defeat – but the strain is wearing on the three Titans of Townsville, who don't have their accustomed powers to fall back on.

Fortunately, they've just been joined by a newly liberated Cheetara, who provides a much-needed boost to morale just as the party enters the beautiful but treacherous Crystal Canyon. What they find there takes everyone by surprise – especially Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who have probably never even heard of the Lunateks!

Flawless comic book diamonds PAULINA GANUCHEAU and COLEMAN ENGLE show off their creative facets in ThunderCats/The Powerpuff Girls #3 – surrounded by cushion-cut covers from GANUCHEAU and ENGLE as well as CORAN KIZER STONE, SAOWEE, and NICOLETTA BALDARI!

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

POWERPUFF GIRLS HC VOL 02 FLOUR POWER

POWERPUFF GIRLS TP VOL 02 FLOUR POWER

DYNAMITE

JUN250115

(W) Paulina Ganucheau, Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Silvia De Ventura, Carlo Lauro (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

GET READY FOR ACTION! ADVENTURE! AND BAKING!

The new adventures of the Titans of Townsville continue in their second spectacular collection!

First up, Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup put their crimefighting on hold to take up a real challenge: winning Ms. Bellum's charity baking competition! Then, Mojo Jojo's plans for a spiffy new lunar hideaway triggers a cosmic crisis that brings the mecha Powerpuff Girl Dynamo out of storage! After that, Bubbles learns a valuable lesson about being careful what you wish for when her favorite cartoon llama comes to life! And finally, the girls are faced with the ultimate holiday conundrum as they shop for a present for Professor Utonium: what do you get for the man who has (or can make) everything?

Find out the answers to this and many other questions in The Powerpuff Girls Vol. 2: Flour Power, collecting issues #4-6 of the celebrated series from writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist SILVIA DE VENTURA as well as The Powerpuff Girls Winter Snowdown Showdown special from author DANIEL KIBBLESMITH and artist CARLO LAURO!

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

JUN250117

JUN250118 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR B LEIRIX

JUN250119 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR C LINSNER

JUN250120 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR D COSPLAY

JUN250121 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR E MATTINA FOIL

JUN250122 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR F MATTINA FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250123 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR G LI FOIL

JUN250124 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR H LI FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250125 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR I MATTINA METAL PREMIUM CVR

JUN250126 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR J MATTINA LTD VIRGIN

JUN250127 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR K 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

JUN250128 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR L 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

JUN250129 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR M 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

JUN250130 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR N 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

JUN250131 – VAMPIRELLA ARMAGEDDON #2 CVR O 20 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN

(W) Tim Sniegoski (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Francesco Mattina

OUT OF THE FRYING PAN – AND INTO THE HELLFIRE!

Things in Sepulcher City go from bad to apocalyptic as the forces of Chaos step up their all-out assault on the Menagerie. As usual, it falls on the supernatural melting pot's lone defender, Vampirella, to try and keep order from descending into anarchy – something that becomes significantly harder after her own descent into the Infernal Realm!

The devilishly talented team of writer TOM SNIEGOSKI and artist KEWBER BAAL fan the narrative flames in Vampirella: Armageddon #2 – stoked by superheated covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and fiery cosplay from LAUREN DELOREAN!

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR A HARDIN

DYNAMITE

JUN250132

JUN250133 – CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

JUN250134 – CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR C WARD

JUN250135 – CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR D OLIVER

JUN250136 – CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR E HARDIN METAL PREMIUM CVR

JUN250137 – CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR F HARDIN LTD VIRGIN

JUN250138 – CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

JUN250139 – CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV OLIVER VIRGIN

JUN250140 – CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

JUN250141 – CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV WARD VIRGIN

JUN250142 – CAPTAIN PLANET #5 CVR K 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Chad Hardin

THE END IS NIGH!

In this issue: Captain Pollution has seized the day, and things are looking deadly for both the Planeteers and the planet itself! Now, the team must come together one last time and find the strength to summon their most powerful ally for a final showdown against the corrupting force of Lucian Plunder!

Longstanding Friends of Gaia DAVID PEPOSE and EMAN CASALLOS turn up the heat in Captain Planet #5 – offset by cooling covers from CHAD HARDIN, CHRISTIAN WARD, BEN OLIVER, and connecting art from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

HERCULOIDS #7 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

JUN250143

JUN250144 – HERCULOIDS #7 CVR B LINSNER

JUN250145 – HERCULOIDS #7 CVR C BARENDS

JUN250146 – HERCULOIDS #7 CVR D HOTZ

JUN250147 – HERCULOIDS #7 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

JUN250148 – HERCULOIDS #7 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HOTZ VIRGIN

JUN250149 – HERCULOIDS #7 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN

JUN250150 – HERCULOIDS #7 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

JUN250151 – HERCULOIDS #7 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Francesco Mattina

LIFE ON PLANET AMZOT – IT'S NO PICNIC!

Every day brings new challenges to the denizens of the Herculoids' home world, where the concept of "survival of the fittest" gets taken to a whole other level. (Case in point: this issue's clash with the Destroyer Ants!) But what is the secret behind Amzot's unique flora and fauna – and how did the Herculoids become a part of it?

Discover the surprising answers in The Herculoids #7, carefully compiled by field researchers TOM SNIEGOSKI and CRAIG ROUSSEAU – featuring outstanding cover specimens from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, and KYLE HOTZ!

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR A BARENDS

DYNAMITE

JUN250152

JUN250153 – RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR B SEELEY

JUN250154 – RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR C RANEY

JUN250155 – RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR D JELENIC

JUN250156 – RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR E RANEY METAL PREMIUM CVR

JUN250157 – RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR F RANEY LTD VIRGIN

JUN250158 – RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV SEELEY LINE ART

JUN250159 – RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV JELENIC VIRGIN

JUN250160 – RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV SEELEY LINE ART VIRGI

JUN250161 – RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

JUN250162 – RED SONJA VS AOD #5 CVR K 20 COPY INCV SEELEY VIRGIN

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Bjorn Barends

THIS IS IT – THE LAST STAND OF ASHLEY J. WILLIAMS!

With his She-Devil partner transformed into a ravening Deadite, and a horde of the undead directed by Kulan Gath closing in on them, things look bleak for Ash and Sonja (and the world as a whole). Can our "hero" reverse the evil spell, save the girl, and kick a whole lotta Deadite ass? Here's hoping – 'cause this one's for all the marbles!

Armchair generals TIM SEELEY and JIM TERRY kick off the mother and father of all battles in Red Sonja vs. The Army of Darkness #5 – featuring covering fire by SEELEY, BJORN BARENDS, TOM RANEY, and NIKKOL JELENIC!

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR A LEE & CHUNG

DYNAMITE

JUN250163

JUN250164 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR B STAGGS

JUN250165 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR C RANALDI

JUN250166 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR D MOSS

JUN250167 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR E KAMBADAIS

JUN250168 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR F MANIX

JUN250169 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR G 10 COPY COUSENS BATTLE DAMAGE ORIGNAL (

JUN250170 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR H 10 LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

JUN250171 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR I 15 COPY INCV COUSENS BATTLE DAMAGE VIRG

JUN250172 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR J 15 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

JUN250173 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR K 15 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN

JUN250174 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR L 20 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

JUN250175 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR M 20 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

JUN250176 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR N 25 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

JUN250177 – SILVERHAWKS #8 CVR O 25 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung

ALL HANDS ON DECK!

In the aftermath of last issue's shocking revelations, the SilverHawks find themselves teaming up with… wait, this can't be right! Mon*Star? What threat could be so great that Stargazer would agree to help the Limbo Galaxy's most dangerous criminal? The terrifying truth is revealed here – and the ranks of the SilverHawks will never be the same!

The partly metal ED BRISSON and partly real GEORGE KAMBADAIS stretch their artistic enhancements to the limit in SilverHawks #8 – featuring real-time interfaces from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CAT STAGGS, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, DREW MOSS, GEORGE KAMBADAIS, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

THUNDERCATS #19 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUN250178

JUN250179 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR B SHALVEY

JUN250180 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR C LEE & CHUNG

JUN250181 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR D MOSS

JUN250182 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR E MANIX

JUN250183 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

JUN250184 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL

JUN250185 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250186 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR I MANIX FOIL

JUN250187 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR J MANIX FOIL VIRGIN

JUN250188 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR K PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

JUN250189 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

JUN250190 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR M 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

JUN250191 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR N 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

JUN250192 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR O 15 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

JUN250193 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR P 15 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

JUN250194 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

JUN250195 – THUNDERCATS #19 CVR R 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

THE TURNING OF THE TIDE!

In this electrifying issue, the escalating clash of wills between the ThunderCats of the Cat's Lair and the Knights of Thundera finally comes to a head – and the ultimate destiny of all the Thunderans on Third Earth hangs in the balance!

Master dramatists DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS let slip the 'Cats of War in ThunderCats #19 – commemorated by captivating covers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and MANIX!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

THUNDERCATS HC VOL 03 APEX

THUNDERCATS TP VOL 03 APEX

DYNAMITE

JUN250196

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

INTO THE DEVIL'S LAIR!

Following the discovery of Mumm-Ra's Black Pyramid, Lion-O makes the fateful decision to confront the Devil-Priest of Third Earth one-on-one in his place of power. If the ThunderCats' brash young leader can defeat his nemesis in single combat, the last survivors of Thundera's claim to their new home will be secured. But in the aftermath of their epic clash, both Lion-O and the ThunderCats find themselves fighting for their lives in two separate battles – on two different worlds!

Available in both hardcover and trade paperback editions, ThunderCats Vol. 3: Apex reprints issues #11-15 of the hit series by the acclaimed creative team of DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS, collecting the third story arc of the ThunderCats' ongoing adventures as well as the stunning revelations of the closing chapter "Warrior" illustrated by JOE MULVEY!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

JUN250202

JUN250203 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR B HENRY

JUN250204 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR C HETRICK

JUN250205 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR D FAILLA

JUN250206 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR E LEE & CHUNG

JUN250207 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR F SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM CVR

JUN250208 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR G SHALVEY LTD VIRGIN

JUN250209 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR H 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

JUN250210 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR I 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN (C

JUN250211 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR J 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRG

JUN250212 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR K 15 COPY INCV FAILLA VIRGIN

JUN250213 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR L 20 COPY INCV HETRICK VIRGIN

JUN250214 – THUNDERCATS LOST #6 CVR M 20 COPY INCV HENRY VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Declan Shalvey

TERROR INCOGNITA!

In this issue: The remnants of the Lost team push forward on their quest to complete their mission, guided by a mysterious map retrieved from the wreckage of their ship. But over the horizon looms a new threat – the Berserkers, led by the deadly Hammerhand!

Expert recon scouts ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO open a new grid sector in ThunderCats: Lost #6 – featuring closely coordinated covers by DECLAN SHALVEY, CLAYTON HENRY, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARCO FAILLA, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUN250215

JUN250216 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR B LAND

JUN250217 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR C HETRICK

JUN250218 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR D CHATZOUDIS

JUN250219 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR E COSPLAY

JUN250220 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR F PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

JUN250221 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR G PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

JUN250222 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR H 10 COPY INCV ANACLETO ORIGINAL

JUN250223 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR I 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

JUN250224 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR J 15 COPY INCV ANACLETO B&W

JUN250225 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR K 15 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS VIRGIN

JUN250226 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR L 15 COPY INCV HETRICK VIRGIN

JUN250227 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR M 20 COPY INCV ANACLETO VIRGIN

JUN250228 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #6 CVR N 20 COPY INCV LAND VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

THE LONG NIGHT CLOSES!

In the dark future, Vampirella rules the world as a ruthless global dictator locked in a life-or-death struggle to stave off an invasion of the Earth by the terraforming Ancient Ones who created the planet Drakulon millennia ago. Caught between his totalitarian mother and his vengeful ex-girlfriend whose space beacon provoked the invasion, Vampirella's son Cicero struggles to hang onto what little is left of his own humanity while sealing the fate of his infant self in the present timeline!

Master tale-weavers CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ conclude their saga of "The Long Night" in Vampirella #6 – augmented by outlandishly appealing covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, GREG LAND, MEGHAN HETRICK, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

