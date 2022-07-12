Hasbro's G.I. Joe HasLab H.I.S.S. Tank Fully Funded – Tier 4 Unlocked

Out of all the Hasbro action figure lines, G.I Joe is easily one of the best, right up there with Marvel Legends. It is not even the fact that the products in the line are great, but the marketing teams behind them are truly incredible. The fan engagement is truly a great thing, and unlike the Star Wars team, these people really love what they do. A brand new HasLab campaign kicked off only a couple of weeks giving G.I. Joe fans a Classified Series 6" H.I.S.S. Tank. This is the first Classified Series crowdfunding campaign, and man they knocked it out of the park. In just half a day, the H.I.S.S. Tank was fully funded with 8,000 backers and has since surpassed 16,000 backers!

That is right, as of yesterday, all four Tier unlocks have been unlocked, giving collectors a fully funded HasLab H.I.S.S. Tank. For just $299.99, G.I. Joe collectors will now get a complete package starting with H.I.S.S. Tank, as well added removable Missile Racks, Retro canopy, and tread covers, the front cannon, two ZX-5 Blaster accessories. On top of that, HasLab backers will get a total of four G.I. Joe Classified Series all with their own numbered packaging and artwork. This will include a H.I.S.S. Driver, Early-Bird H.I.S.S. Tactician, New Recruit Female H.I.S.S. Gunner, and the final Tier 4 unlock, a newly-sculpted Retro Cardback Cobra Commander Throwback 1982 Misprint figure.

As a toy collector, this is a truly incredible and remarkable crowdfunding campaign. I am not the biggest of G.I. Joe fans, but I love classic toy lines and their rise to power in the 80s. The $300 price tag is already paying for itself with four exclusive action figures and on to pop that you get a tank for some 6" action figure madness. The Retro Cobra Commander is what really did it for me and is easily my favorite unlock. Each of these unlocks where pretty great, and the Star Wars team should take note of them after their not one, but two HasLabs fails. Not every single Tier was an action figure, and the added accessories turned the H.I.S.S. Tank into something special with throwback designs and extra firepower.

The fully funded G.I. Joe Classified Series H.I.S.S. Tank is still up and can be found right here. There are still over 30 days to get your backing in with the HasLab camping running until August 15, 2022. Hasbro Pulse does not charge you until the end of the camping, so that gives you a month to round up roughly $332 (with taxes and shipping) to get in on the action. Whether you are an investor, collector, and Cobra fanatic, this is a crowdfunding campaign you won't want to miss. The H.I.S.S Tank is not set to ship until Fall 2023, so that gives you plenty of time to build up a Cobra army to put those Joes in their place.