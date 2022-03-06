Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #5 Preview: Friendship is Magic

Kate reunites with her friends for some payback in this preview of Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #5, the series finale. Kate will prove that you can, in fact, go home again… or die trying. That would be a helluva way to end a mini-series. Check out the preview below.

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #5

by Marieke Nijkamp & Enid Balam, cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

It all comes down to this! Kate, Susan and Lucky have to shut down Resort Chapiteau once and for all, and to do that, they have to follow the Circus of Crime into the very last place Kate ever wants to go: home. Don't miss this fantastic Hawkeye finale – you will have such a good time!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620210200511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620210200521 – HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP 5 YAGAWA VARIANT – $3.99 US

