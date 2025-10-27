Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Zatanna

Hayden Sherman's Designs for Absolute Zatanna in Absolute Wonder Woman

She was seen at the end of Absolute Wonder Woman #12 as a government asset planned to be used as the Absolute Wonder Woman. She'll be coming back in Absolute Wonder Woman #14 and will then appear in #6 to launch the new storyline, The Season Of The Witch. And Kelly Thompson has shared Hayden Sherman's designs for Absolute Zatanna on her Substack. Just as Nick Dragotta designed the form of the Absolute Joker, even though Jock would draw the issue in which he first appeared, so Hayden Sherman designed Absolute Zatanna, even though #14 was drawn by Matias Bergara.

Kelly Thompson says, "Zee was tricky for a lot of reasons — including that Hayden wasn't going to get to be the first one to draw her IN COSTUME in the story. So Hayden had to both think of her eventual "Zatanna Costume" and also what she would look like while trapped inside Cale's Area 41 Prison. As usual, Hayden pulls it off brilliantly." And we also got Sherman's design for Wonder Woman, Hecate, Hades and Persephone. You can find the thinking behind them here.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #14

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Matias Bergara (CA) Hayden Sherman

WONDER WOMAN BATTLES…THE EARTH ITSELF? To save the world from an all-new supernatural threat that Diana is uniquely unqualified to solve, she will have to reach back to the oldest and deepest of gods for their assistance. But they may not agree with her position. In the midst of this struggle, a new player makes their presence known, but are they friend or foe? Concluding a two-part guest arc from visionary artist Matías Bergara! $4.99 11/26/2025

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, GUILLEM MARCH, YASMINE PUTRI, and ANGELA WU

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS AS DIANA CONFRONTS ZATANNA The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same! ON SALE 1/28/26

