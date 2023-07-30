Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, Always Raining Here, graphic novel, webcomic, ya

Hazel & Bell's Always Raining Here Webcomic Picked Up By First Second

Hazel and Bell's YA graphic novel Always Raining Here, is adapted from the webcomic of the same name, that ran between 2011 and 2016.

Hazel and Bell's YA graphic novel Always Raining Here, is adapted from the webcomic of the same name, created and posted between February 2011-July 2016 on the website alwaysraininghere.com. It was self-published in print in English as Bell Books, and then published in Italian in 2020 by Mizar and more recently in French by YBY Editions. It follows a down-to-earth courtship between two gay teenagers as they fumble with high school, parental expectations, their dreams, and each other. "Adrian is heartsick, Carter is horny. This is a story about their misadventures as awkward teenagers as they fumble through unrequited romances."

Kiara Valdez at First Second has acquired Always Raining Here and publication is scheduled for 2025. Hazel and Bell's agent Kurestin Armada at Root Literary, who specialises in science fiction, fantasy, & graphic novels for all ages, negotiated the deal for world rights excluding France and Italy.

First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Who is as brill as her surname sounds.

Hazel and Bell are currently working on their new book, Electric Bones in which Lucian has just been fired from his dream job. Irritated and aimless, he is invited by his friends to go on a cruise trip in deep space.

The expansion of younger readers graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!