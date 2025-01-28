Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Hellgate

Hellgate, The New Big Bad Of The New Amazing Spider-Man Run

Hellgate, The New Big Bad Of The New Amazing Spider-Man Run by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr.

Article Summary Meet Hellgate, Spider-Man's dangerous new villain debuting in Amazing Spider-Man #1 this April.

Hellgate brings formidable challenges and life-altering battles for Peter Parker, both in and out of costume.

First teased in Amazing Spider-Man #65, Hellgate's origins and motives will unfold in the series' first year.

Explore exclusive artwork by John Romita Jr. and previews of upcoming issues in the new Spider-Man era.

Hellgate is a new character debuting in the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #1 in April from Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr. "A mysterious adversary hell bent on Spidey's destruction! Bursting on the scene with a singular purpose to humble the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man like no one else has, HELLGATE's motives may be unclear, but his formidable strength will be immediately evident! Today, fans can see HELLGATE in full for the first time in a sneak peek at John Romita Jr.'s artwork from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 along with his original design."

And presumably, nothing to do with Sunnydale. "Representing Spider-Man's greatest challenge in the new era, HELLGATE will force Spider-Man to endure some of his most brutal battles ever and will significantly impact the course of Peter Parker's life—both in and out of the suit! First briefly teased in last month's Amazing Spider-Man #65 by Joe Kelly and Cafu, readers can expect reveals behind Hellgate's origin, identity, and mission throughout the upcoming run's first year."

+

Check out the art and preorder AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 at your local comic shop today! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR. (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GIL KANE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA • BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ALIVE & THWIPPING! The next era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has arrived! Peter is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a RAMPAGING RHINO who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to anyway?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER L BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER L BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

RHINO RAMPAGE!

• What amped Rhino up from criminal super-bruiser to rampaging disaster machine? We aren't spilling, but it just amped up Spider-Man!

• That's right, Spider-Man is going in and out of control of his senses trying to figure out how to get full control of his body.

• And the only people who can help are Norman Osborn and…Peter's long-lost childhood best friend?! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!