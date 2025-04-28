Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Hellhunters

Hellhunters #5 Preview: Last Stand Against Bruckner's Undead Army

In Hellhunters #5, the final battle against undead forces arrives as our heroes, powered by Zarathos' hellfire, face their ultimate test. Check out the preview.

WAR IS HELL! The FINAL BATTLE between the Nazis, the Unhallowed and the unkillable HELLHUNTERS! Newly empowered with the strength and hellfire of Zarathos, the Hellhunters are all that stands between Bruckner's undead legions and the end of the Allied Forces! Will they be enough? And even if they succeed, what will they owe to Zarathos in exchange for his gifts? Don't miss this EPIC CONCLUSION to the first adventure from Marvel's new HELLHUNTERS! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Hellhunters #5

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Adam Gorham, cover by Jonas Scharf

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 30, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621010700511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621010700521 – HELLHUNTERS #5 MARC ASPINALL VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

