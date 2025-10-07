Jem And The Holograms Jump From IDW To Boom Studios

Posted in: Boom, Comics, IDW | Tagged: christy marx, jem and the holograms

Jem And The Holograms jump from IDW Publishing to Boom Studios for 2026

IDW published Jem And The Holograms comic book series from 2015 to 2017, launched by Kelly Thompson and Sophie Campbell, alongside their other Hasbro licenses like Transformers, GI Joe and My Little Pony. They kept the latter while the former two went to Skybound/Image Comics. And now it seems that Boom Studios has done the deal for more Jem And The Holograms comic book series in 2026, courtesy of Hasbro. Creative team as yet unnamed.

Originally a cartoon that ran from 1985 to 1988, Jem And The Holograms is about record company owner Jerrica Benton, her singer alter-ego Jem, and the adventures of her band Jem and The Holograms, was created by Christy Marx and was produced by Hasbro, Sunbow Productions and Marvel Productions, who also produced the G.I. Joe and Transformers concepts and cartoons. Boom Studios says;

"BOOM! Studios, in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, is thrilled to announce that it has licensed the publishing rights to the "Truly Outrageous" fan-favorite franchise JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS. Fans can look forward to all-new stories with Jem and all her friends coming from BOOM! Studios in 2026, along with a BOOM! Direct Reserve Campaign collecting the historic run of JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS comics launching on Kickstarter this November. The news arrives during the brand's milestone 40th anniversary, following the debut of new dolls from The Loyal Subjects, marking an exciting new era for the iconic franchise."

"I was part of the team that brought JEM & THE HOLOGRAMS back to comics in 2015 and saw first-hand the positive impact our stories had on a broad and diverse community of readers," said Michael Kelly, Publisher of BOOM! Studios. "I could not be happier than to be working with Jerrica, Kimber, Stormer and the rest of the group (yeah, even Pizzazz) once again."