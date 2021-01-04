Help Craig Hamilton Of Aquaman, Fables, Spectre Pay His Medical Bills

Comic book and fantasy writer Nancy A Collins has made an appeal on behalf of her creative partner and close friend Craig Hamilton of Aquaman, Fables and Spectre.

She wrote last month;

While walking home late Friday night (12/11) after watching a friend perform at an open-air event, Craig misjudged the height of a curb and ended up at the Navicent Emergency Room here in Macon, GA. with a dislocated right ankle as well as fractured ankle bones. He will require surgery and will have to have a pin placed in his ankle, which will necessitate him being in the hospital for at least 2 days, according to his doctor. The problem is that Craig, like many professional self-employed creatives, does not have health insurance.

I was with him in the Emergency Room for several hours, holding his hand while his foot was X-rayed, scanned, adjusted, and stabilized. He *really* hates the hospital, but he's doing his best to stay positive, joking with the nurses and techs in between bouts of heartfelt cursing. But the fact of the matter is that this is going to be a huge problem for him, both financially and physically for the next couple of months. He has yet to see a bill from the hospital, but the goal I've set for this campaign is probably on the lower side of what the final bill is going to be. I will be handling the fundraiser for the time being, but once Craig gets out of the hospital and back home I will be handing the reins over to him. Craig desperately needs the help of his friends and fans right now. Any donations will be deeply appreciated in this time of need.

Nancy tells Bleeding Cool that;

"He gets the cast off Thursday and then we'll see how much PT needs to be done. It's ridiculous. He had to drag himself into the middle of the road to be found because he left his cell phone on the charger at home. His hospital stay ended up being longer than expected due to Covid-19 issues, and now he's looking at a lengthy rehab period with physical therapy. In America. Where all things medical suck even in the good times. If BC could boost the signal on the Go Fund Me I created for him, that would really help him out."

Happy to, Nancy. If you can help, please consider donating to the Craig Hamilton Emergency Medical Fund on GoFundMe.