Henry Barajas Moves From Top Cow To Sales Manager At Oni Press

The last time I saw Henry Barajas, he was twisting up a storm on the dancefloor at Thought Bubble. A lot has happened in those last two years, culminating in him leaving his position as director of operations at Image Comics studio publisher Top Cow and being named Sales Manager at Oni Press, effective today.

Barajas told Publisher's Weekly, "I'm excited to join Oni Press and their wonderful, spirited team. As someone who has grown up reading comics published by Oni, it's an honor and a dream come true". And he gave Bleeding Cool a wider perspective worth of an Oscars winner, "I've learned a lot from my time at Top Cow Productions. They gave me space to grow, foster relationships with the direct market, work with the press, go to conventions worldwide, make more space for libraries and educators, and publish my creator-owned work. I wouldn't be where I am without Matt Hawkins, Marc Silvestri, and Elena Salcedo. I'm excited to narrow my focus at Oni Press and join their already all-star group with Alex Segura and Margot Wood at the helm."

While Oni Press senior VP of sales and marketing and former Archie Comics President Alex Segura said that Barajas would complement the talented, dedicated experts already working on the Oni Press marketing team. "Bringing in someone like Henry to oversee our relationships with comic shops, Diamond, and our digital partners makes an all-star group even better."

Henry Barajas's own comic, Helm Greycastle, is currently being published by Image Comics, with its final fourth issue out in a month. He is also the author of the graphic memoir La Voz de M.A.Y.O.: Tata Rambo, drawn by J. Gonzo, the story of the life of his grandfather, Ramon Jaurique, who worked to organize Mexican, American, Yaqui communities in the Tucson area. But this is how I will always remember him.