Henry Peter Gyrich Returns To Type – Krakoan X-Men Comics Spoilers

There's a big King In Black crossover going on in Marvel Comics right now. Not even the Krakoan books are immune. Last week's King In Black: Marauders saw the team try and rescue Storm and Cyclops from their Manhattan Knullification, and SWORD has been tying to teleport mutants in and out.

But during the whole battle, Henry Peter Gyrich has his own plans. In the comics, Gyrich was the first person to be given the title of US Government liaison to the Avengers, during which he revoked the Avengers' priority status and took takes part in a Senate investigation involving the Avengers which claimed the team are national security threats. He also was a member of the Commission of Superhuman Activities, stripped Storm of her powers in X-Men, and later tried to wipe out all superpowers on Earth. The irony with this issue of SWORD is not lost. He later became the Secretary of the Superhuman Armed Forces after the Civil War. He was the main antagonist in the S.W.O.R.D. series, made co-leader alongside Abigail Brand by Norman Osborn. He also worked alongside Hydra in the Secret Empire before in Civil War II, Gyrich representing the United States as a member of the Alpha Flight Space Program's Board of Governors.

And now he is dealing with Killian of Advanced Idea Mechanisms, sorting out Krakoan issues. Though thankfully Manifold is on hand to see all this play out.

And getting a peek of the big picture.

Orchis, as seen in House Of X, was the collection of agents and tech bods from SHIELD, Hydra, AIM, probably the Enclave, in a combined attempt to revive the Sentinel, Master Mold and Nimrod programmes to eliminate mutantity and for whom Krakoan interests were a major threat. Krakoa was formed as a response to this sort of thing and the X-Men took them down. Of course, X-Men #20 seems to return Nimrod to play, and SWORD seems to suggest that Orchis is a running concern.

The rest of Krakoa is still obsessed with how folk come back from the dead, and if they come back unchanged. Excalibur sees issues with the return of Captain Britain Betsy Braddock, with classic Emma Frost snark.

While the repeated return of Quentin Quire from the dead in X-Force had me asking questions, how does his hair stay that colour? Retain that cut? Why does he still need glasses? And thankfully the text pages are right there for nerdy pedantic geeks like me.

Before jumping into his very own Krakoan Locke & Key crossover.

Over in Black Panther, T'Challa may be rightfully worried about all this Krakoan stuff and his former wife, Storm.

But it turns out Wakanda has all manner of plans to deal with the mutant threat. Maybe that relationship should be rekindled after a false start or two? A Wakana-Krakoan alliance might just work.

Or maybe Australia?

While Hank McCoy, the Beast, is redefining social media attacks on Krakoa as a terror campaign. And with very familiar arguments common among anti-vaxxers regarding the Krkaoan medicine that cures Alzheimer's, extends longevity and cures diseases.

Also, he might actually do it, because as has been repeatedly shown, whether he is messing with time to make a point, messing with Inhumans because he can't pick up the phone, messing with biological warfare because it's intriguing or running show trials against any mutants who are Russian, Hank McCoy is the worst.

Okay, second worst.

