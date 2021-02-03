How Do You Kill Knull In Today's King In Black Crossovers? (Spoilers)

It's Knull time. Donny Cates set this up a few years ago in Venom #4… that the abandoned Celestial head known as Knowhere, turned into a space station for many, was from a Celestial beheaded by Knull in the earliest of times.

Cates confirmed this, tweeting "The severed celestial head in VENOM #4 would someday erode and decay and become Knowhere!" And today's Return Of The Valkyries makes that text.

But this story also looks at what happened to the body of the first Celestial, as well as his head.

The Valkyries are rather dismissive. Well, Knull is not one of their Gods, is he? And it may be a way to take him down. Though Dani Moonstar goes for a more direct approach.

Berating Knull for being a poor god. Speaking truth to power? Or just being an irritant gnat?

Because everyone is trying to chat to Knull today. Spider-Gwen is fighting a Mary Jane Carnage – Marnage? Who has her own way of constructing an axe,

It's enough to call Knull down from the heavens, such as they are.

Knull must have a lot on his plate, as well as talking to Spider-Gwen and Danielle Moonstar, he has a chat with the Black Knight as well.

As we get more Knull history there…

And more recent history too.

While in Venom, Eddie Brock has a more explosive communication with Knull.

Many things… you know, that Jarnbjoirn axe that can cut through Celestials, wielded by the son of the Phoenix might be good around now.

Or a Flash bomb might do the same… of course leave it to Kitty Pryde in full Bisexual TikTok Pirate gear to say what everyone is thinking.

Yeah, he really does.

KING IN BLACK BLACK KNIGHT #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200451

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Jesus Saiz (CA) Dan Mora

THE BLACK KNIGHT DUELS THE KING IN BLACK!

KNULL's ferocious assault upon earth has begun and Dane Whitman – Avenger, hero, and wielder of the mighty Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT – takes up sword and shield to defend against the unstoppable onslaught. Though the blade grants Dane incredible power so too does it consume him with a lust for violence and destruction. As the endless horde of symbiote dragons darken the skies of Shanghai, will the Black Knight overcome the growing evil within himself and join AERO and SWORD MASTER in saving the city?! And what secrets will the battle against Knull reveal about Dane's past? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99 KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #2 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200507

(W) Seanan McGurie (A) Flaviano (CA) Ken Lashley

GWEN STACY VS. MARY JANE WATSON!

They've been at each other's throats over the band for years, but not like this. THIS battle of the bands really shreds… Rated T+In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99 KING IN BLACK MARAUDERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200501

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Luke Ross (CA) Russell Dauterman

THE QUEEN IN RED SAILS!

Red Queen Kate Pryde and her crew of Marauders set sail against the forces of Knull! Captain Kate has pledged to fight for the needy, and a global disaster like this one gives plenty of folks in need. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99 VENOM #33 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200486

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Iban Coello

As the King in Black spreads his suffocating darkness across the Marvel Universe, Eddie Brock looks for a light, any light, that can pierce it – and comes up empty-handed… Rated T+In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99