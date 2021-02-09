Dazzler, Lila Cheney And Nimrod Return To X-Men and X-Factor In May

Once upon a time in Uncanny X-Men, Nimrod came to town. First appearing in 1985, he was a time-travelling robot from the Days Of Future Past time and modelled after Captain Britain's The Fury. An indestructible, adapting and self-repairing mutant-hunting machine, he caused quite a bit of bother. Most recently we saw a version of the futures in Powers Of X, with Nimrod the Lesser in the near future and Nimrod the Greater in the far future, created by a combined human effort called Orchis. This led the X-Men to destroy Orchis.

It is later revealed that Director Killian Devo of Orchis had completed work on an unknown component installed inside the torso of a Nimrod unit that is in the initial stages of construction.

Information revealed by Mystique who has her own plans for Krakoan destruction.

And now it appears to be Nimrod time in May. Marvel confirms that after a month gap, X-Men #20 and X-Factor #9 will return in May 2019.

The two series will pick up right where things left off with new villains, surprising guest stars, and shocking new developments that will affect the entire mutant world as the REIGN OF X continues!

X-MEN (2019) #20

The mastermind behind the current X-Man era, writer Jonathan Hickman continues to evolve the X-Men mythology in the pages of X-MEN along with artist Francesco Mobili. After taking on the Children of the Vault in March's X-MEN #19, the future of Krakoa is at stake when one of the mutantkind's greatest threats emerges. Don't miss the startling return of Nimrod!

While in X-Factor, it is the much-requested return of disco diva Dazzler, last seen providing party effects for House Of X, and rock star Lila Cheney, the intergalactic teleporter who might have a role in the teleportation-focussed SWORD as well? Certainly, she should be handy to place Krakoan seeds all over the known universe…

X-FACTOR (2020) #9

One of the most talked about books of today, X-FACTOR has answered some of the biggest questions about the X-Men's new era! The critically acclaimed series by writer Leah Williams and artist David Baldeón has been packed with unpredictable mysteries and fascinating character insights. March's X-FACTOR #8 will see the team of mutant detective's devastating battle with the Morrigan erupt in a showdown that will reach its shocking conclusion in May's X-FACTOR #9, complete with a return visit to the Mojoverse and rockstar guests: Dazzler and Lila Cheney!