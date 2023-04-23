Several Classic Hillman Issues of Airboy and Valkyrie, up for Auction A group of aviation's classic hero Airboy is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, and you should go bid on them.

Airboy are some of the best pulp comics you can grab from the golden age, featuring some of the earliest and best action and sci-fi that was on the stands back then. Debuting from Hillman Publications in the 1940s, Airboy Comics, formerly known as Air Fighters Comics, ran for 89 issues. Four of them can be had as a group on Heritage Auctions today, with all four featuring some fun, adventure-filled covers. Airboy's co-pilot on most adventures, German aviator Valkyrie, also appears on all of them as well. I am particularly fond of the cover for issue #6 from Volume 3, where they are storming a medieval castle. Check out the bundle, which is currently at $52, down below.

Airboy & Valkyrie Always Getting Into Something

"Airboy Comics Group of 4 (Hillman Fall, 1946-47) Condition: Average GD. Includes issues V2#12 (Apparent GD, piece missing from bottom corner, restoration includes: tape repair to tear on inner cover, moisture damage, tanning, and foxing), V3#6 (Apparent GD, restoration includes: significant tape repair to tear on inner cover, water damage, soiling, both corners missing from back cover), V3#12 (Incomplete PR, missing pages at centerfold, missing pieces of cover, bottom staple detached, 3.5" tear to cover at spine) V4#10 (GD, staining, soiling, water damage, foxing, mold). Approximate Overstreet value for group = $200. One of the more fanciful and influential of 1940s aviator heroes, Airboy fights evil with his radio-controlled plane "Birdie" and its plethora of experimental flying tech. Sometimes listed as Airboy Comics #29. No issue # on cover; Vol. 3, issue #6 in indicia. Airboy finds himself in the middle of a strange medieval drama with his old pal, the beautiful Valkyrie. Flying Dutchman battles The Murder Club. Iron Ace meets the mysterious Landro the Magician. Terrific action-girl cover featuring Valkyrie by Fred Kida. Airboy: An American Legend; Skinny McGinty; Iron Ace; Flying Dutchman; An Airboy Idea; Facts and Fun: The Amoeba; SkyWolf; Baron Buckskin; Henry the 8th. 48 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

Anytime you can grab multiple golden age books to read in a group like this, you have to do it. The stories are just too good to let them slip through time anymore than they have, and they deserve a place in your collection. You can go here to place a bid on this group, and while you are there, take a look at the others taking bids.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.