Highball #1 Gets Drunk On Ahoy Comics' September 2022 Solicits

We looked at the launch of Highball #1 from Stuart Moore and Fred Harper at Ahoy Comics earlier in the month, you can take a look here. With all the solicitations for everything else Ahoy comics has in their September 2022 solicits and solicitations below…

HIGHBALL #1 CVR A HARPER (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUL221105

JUL221106 – HIGHBALL #1 CVR B 3 COPY INVC RUBIN (MR) – 4.99

(W) Stuart Moore (A / CA) Fred Harper

Battlestar Galactica meets The Hitchhiker's Guide-for a game of darts, over shots! Meet space pilot Highball, the best shot in the galaxy-except for one problem: he can only hit the target when he's dead drunk. In this outrageous first issue, he faces off against a fierce but alluring bird-warrior, a disturbingly racist A.I., a crypto-obsessed fellow pilot, the maddening bureaucracy of Space Corp-and, of course, his own shameful inadequacies. Highball: saving the galaxy, one pint at a time!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

JUSTICE WARRIORS #4 CVR A CLARKSON (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUL221107

JUL221108 – JUSTICE WARRIORS #4 CVR B 5 COPY INCV BORS (MR) – 4.99

(W) Matt Bors (A / CA) Ben Clarkson

Continuing the smash-hit miniseries co-created by Pulitzer nominee Matt Bors! The Prince of Bubble City, feeling unpopular, orders helicopters to drop pallets of cash on the impoverished Uninhabited Zone, stirring its denizens into chaos. That, and the onslaught of the revolutionary Libra Gang, add up to another lousy shift for UZ cops Swamp and Schitt.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WRONG EARTH ONE SHOTS TP

AHOY COMICS

JUL221109

(W) Gail Simone, Mark Russell, Mark Waid, VARIOUS (A) Leonard Kirk, Michael Montenat, Fred Harper, VARIOUS (CA) Dan Parent, Gene Ha, Jerry Ordway, Jamal Igle

Bestselling writers Gail Simone (Birds of Prey) and Mark Waid (Kingdom Come) join Wrong Earth co-creator Tom Peyer, Second Coming writer Mark Russell, and Captain Ginger writer Stuart Moore to write world-shattering, stand-alone stories set in the Wrong Earth multiverse! Travel to Earths both familiar and new; revisit well-known Dragonfly/man variants-and one you never knew existed!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 17.99