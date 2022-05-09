Hirano and Kagiura: Yen Press to Publish Spinoff BL Manga in October

Yen Press has announced they would be publishing the highly anticipated manga series Hirano and Kagiura. This new series is the highly anticipated spin-off to the popular boys' love series Sasaki and Miyano. The story features two lovable side characters from the original manga who now have a story of their own! This announcement comes following the publication of the fifth volume of Sasaki and Miyano and the finale of its beloved anime adaptation (currently streaming on Funimation), which left fans hungry for more. The first volume of Hirano and Kagiura is scheduled to release in October 2022.

Hirano and Kagiura (manga)

Story and Art by Shou Harusono

Basketball players. Bad boys who aren't really bad boys. Roommates. Senpai-kouhai BL romance. It all started when Kagiura moved into the school dorms with what seemed to be a bad-boy upperclassman. But after he's left in the tender care of his mother hen of a roommate, Hirano, it's too much to ask for Kagiura not to fall in love…right?! From the author of Sasaki and Miyano comes Hirano and Kagiura, a spin-off filled with answers to the questions Miyano never knew he had. Do they like-like each other? Are they dating? What juicy things do they get up to behind closed doors?!

Hirano and Kagiuro continues not only the popularity of the Sasaki and Miyano series but also of the Sports-based Boys Love genre in general. The spinoff was collected in two volumes in Japan, which Yen Press will certainly bring out in English in the US, and an anime adaptation has been announced, just like with the parent series Sasaki and Miyano, which can now be considered a franchise. The love stories depicted in Boys Love, or Yaoi, manga are often more chaste than the YA gay teenage romances shows streaming on Netflix shows. The primary audience for the genre is actually primarily female rather than gay males though there must be more of a crossover in the West.