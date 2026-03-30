Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Hoffman, lunar, Massive Indies, Warrant

Hoffman & Warrant June 2026 Full Solicits With Madame Tarantula

Hoffman International and Warrant Publishing's June 2026 Full Solicits with Madame Tarantula, Eyrie and Vampiress Carmilla

Article Summary Hoffman International debuts Madame Tarantula #1, a sci-fi heroine fighting the robot future in June 2026.

Eyrie Magazine #11 returns with chilling horror tales and classic-style art from top creators in the genre.

Warrant Publishing releases Vampiress Carmilla #34, continuing the legacy of vintage horror magazines.

Both publishers revive the spirit of 1970s horror anthologies through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

Hoffman International brings out Eyrie Magazine #11 and launches Madame Tarantula #1 in their June 2026 solicitations, through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution, while Warrant Publishing puts out Vampiress Carmilla…

EYRIE MAGAZINE #11 (MR)

(W) Mike Hoffman, Jason Crawley, Trevor Denham, Manek Deboto (A) Mike Hoffman, Jason Paulos, Trevor Denham, Nik Poliwko (CA) Mike Hoffman

Another shocking issue of the magazine to make you SCREAM! Loaded with superb art and stories to transport you!

$8.95 6/3/2026

MADAME TARANTULA #1 (MR)

(W) Mike Hoffman, Barry Buchanan (A/CA) Mike Hoffman

The fearsome femme of the distant "Futurewest" battles the robot takeover of the World! A stunning Sci-Fi exploration of what may be coming–or is already here! $8.95 6/3/2026

VAMPIRESS CARMILLA #34

(W) Don Glut, Nicola Cuti, J.W. Ford, Bambos Georgiou, Artie Godwin (A) NIK POLIWKO, RENO MANIQUIS, MIKAEL?BERGKVIST, MANSYUR?DAMAN, RODEL NOORA, OTHERS (CA) Santos Zaballos

Vampiress Carmilla #34 revives the iconic Warren illustrated horror magazines by replicating Warren's early page layouts and publishing new, classic styled work by original Warren artists, writers and editors. Each issue is a highly collectible instant classic! Retail: $6.99 6/17/2026

Warrant Publishing Company specialises in horror comics and illustrated magazines. It focuses on reviving the style and spirit of the classic Warren Publishing titles from the 1960s and 1970s (such as Creepy, Eerie, and Vampirella), which were known for their black-and-white horror anthology stories, dramatic artwork, and magazine format, free of the Comics Code Authority restrictions. Michael Hoffman used to publish his Eyrie magazine takeoff of Eerie through them, but now uses his own name to do so as Hoffman International. While Warrant Publishing continues its Vampirella takeoff as Vampiress Carmilla and their own Frank Frazetta covers. But both sit side by side, with their own period-appropriate horror anthologies in the Massive Indies section of Lunar Distribution and so they do here as well… almost as if readers can jump from one to the other and back again, willy nilly… well, willy or nilly. Your choice.

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