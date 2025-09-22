Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Folk Of The Air, Holly Black

Holly Black's The Folk Of The Air To Be Adapted As Graphic Novels

Holly Black's The Folk Of The Air books are to be adapted as manga-esque graphic novels by Irene Díaz Miranda and Laura Moreno Fernández

Article Summary Holly Black's bestselling Folk Of The Air series is being adapted into manga-style graphic novels.

Irene Díaz Miranda and Laura Moreno Fernández will illustrate the adaptations for Daphne Press.

The Cruel Prince graphic novel debuts in spring 2028, with sequels The Wicked King and The Queen of Nothing.

The adaptation promises to capture the intrigue, betrayal, and romance of Jude and Cardan in Elfhame.

Holly Black's The Folk of the Air series of novels is being adapted into a series of graphic novels, with manga-inspired artwork by Irene Díaz Miranda and Laura Moreno Fernández. Daphne Press will publish the series beginning in 2028, with a three-book deal for 2029 and 2030 as well. The Cruel Prince graphic novel will be published in spring 2028 with The Wicked King and The Queen of Nothing to follow. Managing director Daphne Tonge of Daphne Press acquired UK and Commonwealth rights from Joanna Volpe at New Leaf Literary Agency and Heather Baror-Shapiro at Baror International. Assistant editor Cat Aquino will edit the text. "I am absolutely delighted that Holly has entrusted the team at Daphne Press to adapt her beloved trilogy and excited to work with Irene and Laura, whose illustrations perfectly invoke the charm and intrigue of Elfhame," said Tonge. "This project is a true collaboration and labour of love for all parties involved."

Black commented: "I'm thrilled to see Jude, Cardan, and the rest of Elfhame come to life in an entirely new way through these gorgeous graphic novels—Irene and Laura have captured the dangerous beauty of Faerie with breathtaking precision. From the first, Daphne, Cat and everyone at Daphne Press has shared my vision for books that would bring all the scheming, betrayal and romance of The Folk of the Air series into vivid, illustrated form."

Miranda and Fernández added: "We are transposing The Folk of the Air's wonderful story into panels and bringing the secrets hidden within the deep roots of Elfhame to life through our illustrations. This adaptation is being undertaken with the utmost respect and pure passion for the original novels and it is our sincere wish that readers will be able to connect with and cherish the graphic novels as deeply as we do."

The Folk Of The Air, a young adult fantasy book series by Holly Black, was published by Little Brown Books for Young Readers in 2018 and story follows the journey of mortal girl, Jude Duarte, and faerie prince, Cardan Greenbriar, as they navigate the world of hate, betrayal, and contempt along with feelings for each other. Jude and her twin sister, Taryn must adapt to living alongside powerful creatures with a deep disdain for humans and a penchant for violent delights while also figuring out her feelings for the faerie prince.

