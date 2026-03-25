Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: UIltimate Endgame, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

With Great Power Came Great Responsibility – Ultimate Endgame Spoilers

With Great Power Came Great Responsibility - Ultimate Endgame #3 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson and Jonas Scharf

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man faces his greatest responsibility yet in the climactic Ultimate Endgame #3.

Peter Parker's family and choices set him apart in a universe where danger and sacrifice run deep.

The Maker and Ultimate Kang reveal a universe trapped in a cycle, with no escape from fate.

Peter's story raises questions about heroism, legacy, and a coda for this Ultimate Spider-Man.

Reading Ultimate Spider-Man by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, we had a middle-aged Peter Parker with wife and kids, who chose to be Spider-Man, opened the box, to fulfil some nagging deficiency, his destiny removed from him by The Maker, and restored by the teenage Ultimate Tony Stark. At the time, I thought that was a bit rum, akin to a midlife crisis, like buying a sports car or taking up tube surfing. Except that not only was he putting himself in danger, but his wife and kids too. And that was the difference between a young Peter Parker having these abilities forced upon him, or a thirty-five-year-old father choosing them, and all that came with them, including the vigilante lifestyle. I was berated for expressing such interpretations. I expect some kind of actual comeuppance, fulfilling the "with great power, there must come great responsibility" adage, a lesson to learn through actual experience rather than the word of a mentor, and that was what would set this Ultimate Spider-Man apart.

Well, it didn't go that way. Danger, certainly, threats, his son Richard also taking up the Spider-Man mantle, but no one died. Well, not the Spider-People, anyway. And in today's Ultimate Endgame #3 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf is published by Marvel Comics today. Mary Jane keeping their son out of danger, as they approach the end. And as Peter Parker fights The Maker, he brings in other aspects of the universe that this Peter Parker did not live through…

While other members of the Ultimate Universe, who hadn't been as connected to this main storyline, start to make their appearance. From the Japanese Ultimate X-Men

To those from Ultimate Black Panther. Who also have quite the reputation in the Ultimate Universe…

But with the Ultimate Kang reveal comes the idea that all this has happened before, all this will happen again, Matrix style, and there is no way out of the Ultimate loop.

So wherever this was going, this is where it always went. The Maker made them, and they won't kill The Maker because they didn't kill The Maker.

As The Maker brings more nightmares from the 616 that they never met, in order to fulfil another destiny right from the beginning.

With great power, there must come great responsibility. It comes with a price. And now, finally, Peter Parker has to pay it.

The first Ultimate Spider-Man dies in an act of self-sacrifice, making a difference. This one died, making a stand. Is that enough? And what of his family?

Is this really the end of Ultimate Spider-Man? Fakes and feints aren't very… Ultimate, are they? The solicitation for issue 4 has Peter Parker on the cover with the title "SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER!" Was that wordplay for hiding what was happening in issue 3, with a visual catch-up? He's not on the cover of issue 5 at all… just on the finale. Which could well be a tribute… Ultimate Endgame #3 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharfis published by Marvel Comics today.

Ultimate Endgame #3 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

THE END OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE DRAWS NEAR! Inside the Maker's City, a desperate group of heroes battles the terrifying Children of Tomorrow and discover some surprising allies! While outside the City, the Ultimates and other heroes of the Ultimate Universe must deal with the unspeakable power that has just been unleashed! With shocking twists, painful deaths and massive reveals, this epic is heating up fast. Don't miss the ultimate super-hero event of the century!

Mar 25th, 2026 · $4.99

THE END OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE DRAWS NEAR! Inside the Maker's City, a desperate group of heroes battles the terrifying Children of Tomorrow and discover some surprising allies! While outside the City, the Ultimates and other heroes of the Ultimate Universe must deal with the unspeakable power that has just been unleashed! With shocking twists, painful deaths and massive reveals, this epic is heating up fast. Don't miss the ultimate super-hero event of the century! Mar 25th, 2026 · $4.99 Ultimate Endgame #4 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER! Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super-hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices!

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER! Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super-hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices! Ultimate Endgame #5 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances. Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Phil Noto, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say

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