Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ci games, Lords of the Fallen II

Lords Of The Fallen II Drops New Massive Developer Diary

The developers for Lords Of The Fallen II Drops have a new developer diary out for the game, going deep behind the scenes of making it

Article Summary CI Games reveals a new developer diary for Lords of the Fallen II, exploring major gameplay changes.

Key developers discuss the evolved dual-realm Umbral 2.0 mechanic inspired by player feedback.

Lords of the Fallen II promises expanded tactical combat, fierce bosses, and deep world exploration.

The game is set for a 2026 release, offering a darker, more immersive soulslike experience for fans.

CI Games released a new developer diary this week for Lords of the Fallen II, as they get deeper into the creation of the game. For this particular video, they gather Chief Creative Officer/Creative Strategist Ryan Hill, Game Director James Lowe, Lead Systems Designer Daniel Regan, and Producer Alex Harkin, to go more in-depth about the dual-realm mechanic of Umbral 2.0, which was inspired by player feedback from the first title. Enjoy the video here as the game is being planned for a 2026 release.

Step Back Into The Punishing World of Lords of the Fallen II

Realm by realm, nation after nation, the Umbral darkness consumed all in Her path. Now, over 1,000 years later, only one Kingdom remains; a sacred land, shrouded by an ancient force. Or so it was… Stolen by the Gods themselves, mankind is left forsaken, defenceless against the darkness. Unless this force is restored, the shadow of death will devour all. But how do you kill… an immortal? A hero must rise, for a God to fall. Explore a Broken World: Journey across a vast, war-torn kingdom crumbling from within, as the realms of living and dead begin to bleed into one. From moonlit citadels to time-ravaged temples, tread carefully, for each step forward may well be your last.

Journey across a vast, war-torn kingdom crumbling from within, as the realms of living and dead begin to bleed into one. From moonlit citadels to time-ravaged temples, tread carefully, for each step forward may well be your last. Master Tactical Combat: Engage in intense, soulslike battles where every strike counts thanks to a fast, fluid and aggressive combat system. Whether steel or sorcery, melee or ranged, experiment with countless builds to overcome each unique enemy encounter before delivering an arena-drenching execution.

Engage in intense, soulslike battles where every strike counts thanks to a fast, fluid and aggressive combat system. Whether steel or sorcery, melee or ranged, experiment with countless builds to overcome each unique enemy encounter before delivering an arena-drenching execution. Battle Monstrous Bosses: Confront colossal abominations forged in a world without hope and void of mercy. Each distinct showdown will prove a brutal test of skill, grit, and unyielding will. Though aid is at hand, should you seek it…

Confront colossal abominations forged in a world without hope and void of mercy. Each distinct showdown will prove a brutal test of skill, grit, and unyielding will. Though aid is at hand, should you seek it… Harness the Umbral: As bearer of the Umbral lamp, you have the ability to pass between the realms of the living and the dead, each with its own pathways, treasures, and of course, nightmarish creatures. But even greater, darker powers await you on this journey…

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