Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: spider-man 2099, Spider-Man/Superman, superboy, Superman/Spider-Man

Superboy & Spider-Man 2099 Are Hiding A Secret In Superman/Spider-Man

Superboy and Spider-Man 2099 are hiding a big secret in Sean Gordon Murphy's Superman/Spider-Man story (Spoilers)

Article Summary Superboy and Spider-Man 2099 unite in Sean Gordon Murphy's Superman/Spider-Man crossover story.

Gotham 2039's secrets come to light, hinting at Batman Beyond's surprising role in the future plot.

Corporate villains Alchemex and Lexcorp conspire as timelines from 2039, 2099, and 2999 collide.

Big corporations take center stage as new threats arise, with centuries-spanning superhero intrigue.

Spoilers, Spoilers, Spoilers!!! Sean Gordon Murphy's story for Superman/Spider-Man has been billed as Superboy & Spider-Man 2099. With the Spider-Man from the end of the 21st century, with Superboy from the end of the 30th century, and that of the Legion of Superheroes. Except there's another DC Comics future closer to 2099 missing, which might have been referenced. Well, maybe they were keeping it hidden… as they Alchemex and Lexcorp are doing the dirty together in 2039…

Spoilers on… because someone has been hiding. And it's hard to hide from a Superboy, any Superboy, whenever they are from. After all, they are in Gotham, in 2039 and there is the word "Beyond" in the story's title…

That's right folks, we have Batman Beyond Vs Spider-Man 2099 in Superman/Spider-Man. Except Terry doesn't want to fight… spoilsport.

Whether 2039, 2099, or 2999, it all seems to be getting a lot closer and dovetailing together.

Basically, whichever century, big corporations are bad. Isn't that right, Warners and Disney? DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1 by, well, everyone, is published by DC Comics today.

SUPERBOY & SPIDER-MAN 2099 "BEYOND THE COBWEBS OF TOMORROW"

SEAN MURPHY writer & artist

SIMON GOUGH colorist

ANDWORLD DESIGN letterer

SEAN MURPHY writer & artist SIMON GOUGH colorist ANDWORLD DESIGN letterer DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

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