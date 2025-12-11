Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: invincible, robert kirkman, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Returns To Spider-Man For Invincible Team-Up Reprint

Todd McFarlane Returns To Spider-Man For Invincible Marvel Team-Up Reprint from Image Comics in March 2026

Article Summary Todd McFarlane returns to Spider-Man with new variant covers for Marvel Team-Up #14’s 2026 reprint.

The iconic Invincible and Spider-Man crossover is reprinted solo for the first time since its original release.

Reprint arrives for Invincible Month, celebrating the animated series’ season 4 debut on Prime Video.

Variant covers feature art by McFarlane, Erik Larsen, Ryan Ottley, Mark Bagley, Alex Saviuk, and Cory Walker.

Released earlier this year, Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 featured a first-of-its-kind blind bag program that allowed readers a rare chance to get any of the solicited covers, as well as three intermixed secret comics, including Marvel Team-Up #14. This new reprinting is now the first time fans can purchase the iconic issue in standalone form since its original release. The original comic was a crossover between Invincible and Spider-Man at a time when Marvel Comics published Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's Invincible as part of their creator-owned imprint Icon, before Kirkman moved it to Image Comics and set up his own studio, Skybound Entertainment, which made the TV adaptation of the Invincible comic for Amazon Prime Video. Now, Skybound, in collaboration with Marvel Comics, will be publishing that reprint of Marvel Team-Up #14, separately for the 4th of March. With multiple variant covers seeing Todd McFarlane return to draw Spider-Man, as well as Erik Larsen, Ryan Ottley, Mark Bagley, and Alex Saviuk.

"Reprinted just in time for Skybound's celebration of Invincible Month in March 2026, Marvel Team-Up #14 joins an exciting slate of comic books – including the return of Invincible Universe: Battle Beast, reprints of the most demanded issues, and all-new collections – timed to the debut of season 4 of the hit animated series on Prime Video. Fans can look forward to releases perfect for those looking to discover every corner of the Invincible Universe, which continues to shatter records worldwide in print and onscreen. Invincible has never been hotter, and it's only heating up in 2026 with the release of Skybound and Quarter Up's brutal, tournament-quality 3v3 tag fighting game Invincible VS."

Marvel Team-Up #14 Cover A by Cory Walker & Dave McCaig

Marvel Team-Up #14 Cover B by Ryan Ottley & Dave McCaig

Marvel Team-Up #14 Cover C by Erik Larsen & Dave McCaig

Marvel Team-Up #14 Cover D by Todd McFarlane & Dave McCaig

Marvel Team-Up #14 Cover E by Mark Bagley & Dave McCaig

Marvel Team-Up #14 Cover F by Alex Saviuk & Dave McCaig

Marvel Team-Up #14 Cover G Blank Sketch Cover

