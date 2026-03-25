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Paul Rabin Just Can't Get A Break In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)

Paul Rabin just can't get a break in today's Superman/Spider-Man, or today's Amazing Spider-Man #25 (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Paul Rabin faces more misfortune in Superman/Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man #25 this week.
  • Power Girl goes on a blind date with Paul, but things quickly spiral with a Punisher intervention.
  • Fans still resent Paul Rabin for his controversial romance with Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man comics.
  • Mistaken identity and further mishaps leave Paul Rabin struggling for respect in both universes.

In today's Superman/Spider-Man from DC Comics, Power Girl is on a date. But it's not with Spider-Man. It's not even with The Punisher, even though it's a Power Girl/Punisher crossover called "Blind Date" from Gail Simone and Belen Ortega. Instead, it's a blind date with…

Paul Rabin In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
POWER GIRL & THE PUNISHER "BLIND DATE"

Paul Rabin. The ex-boyfriend of Mary Jane Watson, who she left Peter Parker for, and then had kids with (though it turns out they weren't real). And as a result hated by the Spider-Man fanbase who just want Mary Jane Watson back.

Paul Rabin In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
POWER GIRL & THE PUNISHER "BLIND DATE"

Ponytail Boy indeed. He has been called a lot worse. And it looks like Power Girl is basically on their side. So it's time for The Punisher to make an intervention.

Paul Rabin In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
POWER GIRL & THE PUNISHER "BLIND DATE"

Which is a bit much, even for Power Girl, as a way to get out of this. She has some morals after all…

Paul Rabin In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
POWER GIRL & THE PUNISHER "BLIND DATE"

But it turns out it's a case of mistaken identity. Paul Rabin does look like someone else in the DC Universe it seems…

Paul Rabin In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
POWER GIRL & THE PUNISHER "BLIND DATE"

Vandal Savage? Million year old Police Commissioner of Gotham City. I mean, beard, ponytail, sure, but…

Working Out How Batman #8 Will Change Things To Come (Big Spoilers)
Batman #3 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

That's a whole different story, right?

Paul Rabin In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
POWER GIRL & THE PUNISHER "BLIND DATE"

I mean, it's not like Mary Jane Watson doesn't have her own problems with exes in this crossover…

Bridges, Rubble, Lois, Mary Jane, Gwen & Lana in Superman/Spider-Man
LOIS LANE & MARY JANE: "THE WORLD'S FINEST"

Might she have a better chance with Flash Thompson over in today's Amazing Spider-Man #25?

Paul Rabin In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #25 by Joe Kelly, Pere Perez, Ed McGuinness

Though Paul Rabin is not doing too great their either…

Paul Rabin In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
Amazing Spider-Man #25 by Joe Kelly, Pere Perez, Ed McGuinness

Whether it's The Punisher, Power Girl or Dylan Brock, Paul Rabin just can't get no respect, can he?

  • POWER GIRL & THE PUNISHER "BLIND DATE"
    GAIL SIMONE writer
    BELÉN ORTEGA artist
    JORDIE BELLAIRE colorist
    LUCAS GATTONE letterer
  • LOIS LANE & MARY JANE: "THE WORLD'S FINEST"
    TOM KING writer
    JIM LEE penciller
    SCOTT WILLIAMS inker
    ALEX SINCLAIR colorist
    PAT BROSSEAU letterer
  • DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1
    (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez
    LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026
  • Amazing Spider-Man #25 by Joe Kelly, Pere Perez, Ed McGuinness 
    UNRELENTING TORMENT… DEATH SPIRAL PART FIVE! …for Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage leads to the most unexpected team-up in Spidey History! But even if Spidey wins, he may still lose…because Torment learns not one, but two shocking truths about his foes!

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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