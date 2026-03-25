Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom | Tagged: Paul Rabin, power girl, punisher, Spider-Man/Superman, Superman/Spider-Man

Paul Rabin Just Can't Get A Break In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)

Paul Rabin just can't get a break in today's Superman/Spider-Man, or today's Amazing Spider-Man #25 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Paul Rabin faces more misfortune in Superman/Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man #25 this week.

Power Girl goes on a blind date with Paul, but things quickly spiral with a Punisher intervention.

Fans still resent Paul Rabin for his controversial romance with Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man comics.

Mistaken identity and further mishaps leave Paul Rabin struggling for respect in both universes.

In today's Superman/Spider-Man from DC Comics, Power Girl is on a date. But it's not with Spider-Man. It's not even with The Punisher, even though it's a Power Girl/Punisher crossover called "Blind Date" from Gail Simone and Belen Ortega. Instead, it's a blind date with…

Paul Rabin. The ex-boyfriend of Mary Jane Watson, who she left Peter Parker for, and then had kids with (though it turns out they weren't real). And as a result hated by the Spider-Man fanbase who just want Mary Jane Watson back.

Ponytail Boy indeed. He has been called a lot worse. And it looks like Power Girl is basically on their side. So it's time for The Punisher to make an intervention.

Which is a bit much, even for Power Girl, as a way to get out of this. She has some morals after all…

But it turns out it's a case of mistaken identity. Paul Rabin does look like someone else in the DC Universe it seems…

Vandal Savage? Million year old Police Commissioner of Gotham City. I mean, beard, ponytail, sure, but…

That's a whole different story, right?

I mean, it's not like Mary Jane Watson doesn't have her own problems with exes in this crossover…

Might she have a better chance with Flash Thompson over in today's Amazing Spider-Man #25?

Though Paul Rabin is not doing too great their either…

Whether it's The Punisher, Power Girl or Dylan Brock, Paul Rabin just can't get no respect, can he?

POWER GIRL & THE PUNISHER "BLIND DATE"

GAIL SIMONE writer

BELÉN ORTEGA artist

JORDIE BELLAIRE colorist

LUCAS GATTONE letterer

GAIL SIMONE writer BELÉN ORTEGA artist JORDIE BELLAIRE colorist LUCAS GATTONE letterer LOIS LANE & MARY JANE: "THE WORLD'S FINEST"

TOM KING writer

JIM LEE penciller

SCOTT WILLIAMS inker

ALEX SINCLAIR colorist

PAT BROSSEAU letterer

TOM KING writer JIM LEE penciller SCOTT WILLIAMS inker ALEX SINCLAIR colorist PAT BROSSEAU letterer DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026 Amazing Spider-Man #25 by Joe Kelly, Pere Perez, Ed McGuinness

UNRELENTING TORMENT… DEATH SPIRAL PART FIVE! …for Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage leads to the most unexpected team-up in Spidey History! But even if Spidey wins, he may still lose…because Torment learns not one, but two shocking truths about his foes!

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