Holy Nightwing Flash! Verbal Bullying Robin Across The Decades, Today

In today's Nightwing #91, Wally West – The Flash – takes the defence of Nightwing very personally indeed. They go back a long time to the day of the Teen Titans after all.

Of course, in today's Flash #781, it seems it's perfectly fine for Wally West to take shots at Nightwing.

Or course, Wally West isn't too worried about what he calls people, even if they are not on board.

Some would consider that carelessness or laziness, but the "holy" overuse borders on bullying. Wally West should have known better, of course, you'd never get that sort of thing from Batman…

Okay, looks like future Batman in Catwoman: Lonely City has been taking lessons from Wally over this sort of thing… still not letting Dick Grayson live it down, many years into the future as well.

