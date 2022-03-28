Horror from Moon Knight's Co-Creator, Black Cat Mystery 37, at Auction

"A gasp… a shriek… a grinning, savage face… eyes that light the night with horror… it's the Black Cat! But, tonight, the Black Cat purrs. Why? What could cause a transformation such as this? The ghastly creature of ebony has prepared stories so chilling, so weird, so wild — that it purrs with the satisfaction with a job well done!" Such was the introduction to the letters column of Black Cat Mystery #37, which unusually enough appeared on the first page of the comic for this series. Readers seemed pretty enthusiastic about the title, and publisher Harvey Comics wanted to make sure that a casual newsstand browser was well aware of that fact. But with this underappreciated classic cover which channels that horror-staple combination of spooky and inviting, they needn't have worried. Warren Kremer had them well-covered on this one, and that helps make this Black Cat Mystery #37 (Harvey, 1952) Condition: VG/FN a Pre-Code Horror gem. It's well worth your attention in the 2022 March 31 The Black Cat Collection and Pre-Code Horror Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40186 at Heritage Auctions.

Cover artist Warren Kremer also had a well-executed interior tale called The Moth in this issue, but the story behind his captivatingly creepy cover for this issue was drawn by Don Perlin — the co-creator of Moon Knight and an artist on Marvel horror titles like Werewolf by Night and Ghost Rider, among others. In this crafty little supernatural thriller, a young woman is separated from her lover by a treacherous murder — only for him to call to her from the grave to avenge his death.

The title had recently shifted from bi-monthly to monthly by the time of this issue, and one letter writer in this issue was eager to see it weekly! It's easy to see why readers loved this 1952 Pre-Code Horror classic with this Black Cat Mystery #37 (Harvey, 1952) Condition: VG/FN available in the 2022 March 31 The Black Cat Collection and Pre-Code Horror Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40186 at Heritage Auctions.

#37 (Harvey, 1952) Condition: VG/FN. Warren Kremer provided this fantastic cover and interior art. Rudy Palais and Joe Certa art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $64; FN 6.0 value = $96.