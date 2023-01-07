How DC Comics' Lazarus Planet Affects The World Bleeding Cool gets a look at the global map showing how the Lazarus Planet event will affect the DC Comics Earth.

Lazarus Planet, the DC Comics event written by Mark Waid and Gene Luen Yang, involved a volcano on Lazarus Island exploding, releasing Terrigen Mist chemicals that cause heroes to gain new powers. Yeah, basically, it's Inhumans Vs X-Men for the DC Comics universe. And Bleeding Cool is giving you a look at the map to the event, including the one-shots that lay it out across the globe.

We can zoom in a bit, and most of Lazarus Planet, even though it is meant to be affecting the whole world, the storm only gets coverage in the USA…

… and scattered showers across Japan, the Himalayas and Paradise Island – which looks to be located in the Aegean Sea now.

LAZARUS PLANET ALPHA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Mark Waid, Gene Luen Yang (A) Riccardo Federici, Billy Tan, Various (CA) David Marquez – Alejandro Sanchez

CHANGE THE WORLD. Following the explosive (literally) events of Batman vs. Robin #4, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted, spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth's atmosphere! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before! It's up to Damian Wayne to put out the distress call for whoever can still hear it: come to the ruins of the Hall of Justice and help save the world! Poison Ivy, Power Girl, Cyborg, Batman, and more answer the call…but why could the fate of all life as we know it rest in the hands of…Monkey Prince?

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/10/2023

LAZARUS PLANET ASSAULT ON KRYPTON #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Marquez – Alejandro Sanchez

Written by Nicole Maines, C.S. Pacat, Frank Barbiere, and Leah Williams. Art by Skylar Patridge, Scott Godlewski, Sami Basri, and Marguerite Sauvage. With the world in chaos and Lazarus raining from the skies, the Earth's protectors from Krypton are hit hard. In this collection of epic vignettes from in and around Lazarus Planet, we'll see heroes transformed, secrets revealed, and power unleashed. Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Will Dreamer's visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she's undergone? And will Jonathan Kent ever be the same again? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/17/2023

LAZARUS PLANET WE ONCE WERE GODS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Marquez – Alejandro Sanchez

Written by Francis Manapul, Dan Watters, Philip Kennedy Johnson, and Josie Campbell. Art by Francis Manapul, Max Dunbar, Jack Herbert, and Caitlin Yarsky. As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval–enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet's effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/24/2023

LAZARUS PLANET LEGENDS REBORN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A VASCO GEORGIEV

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Vasco Georgiev

NEW FRIENDS…NEW FOES…NEW LEGENDS! Written by Alex Segura, Greg Pak, Alex Paknadel, and Dennis Culver. Art by Clayton Henry, Chris Mitten, Minkyu Jung, and Jesus Merino. Ancient and dangerous power has been awakened following the eruption of the Lazarus Volcano, and this surge of fantastical power will affect the DC Universe forevermore! In Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, we'll explore corners of the planet newly awakened and primed to restore some heroes and villains long forgotten! With the help of Nightwing, can new hero City Boy hope to commune with Gotham in time to save it? Who are the mysterious trio claiming to be resurrected siblings of Raven? How far would the Question go to chase a lead across a transformed Gotham City? And will the flame of Firestorm burn out yet another horrific host? Not if Harley Quinn has anything to say about it!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/31/2023

LAZARUS PLANET NEXT EVOLUTION #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Marquez, Alejandro Sanchez

HEROES WILL BE FORGED! Written by Ram V, Brandon T. Snider, Chuck Brown, and Delilah S. Dawson Art by Lalit Kumar, Laura Braga, Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales, and Ro Stein Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing's for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we'll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we'll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul's HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/7/2023

MONKEY PRINCE #11 (OF 12) CVR A BERNARD CHANG (LAZARUS PLANET)

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Bernard Chang

LAZARUS PLANET EVENT TIE-IN! Monkey Prince, now at the Hall of Justice with Supergirl, must defend it against the Ultra-Humanite. But it looks like Ultra-Humanite needs to get through not only to acquire secret information about the Monkey King that could defeat Nezha…but also for information about how Marcus is related to the Monkey King. Will Monkey Prince give in to learn his truth but put all the other heroes at risk?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/7/2023

LAZARUS PLANET DARK FATE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Marquez, Alejandro Sanchez

NEW THREATS WILL RISE! Written by Tim Seeley, Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver, A.L. Kaplan, and Alyssa Wong Art by Baldemar Rivas, Chris Burnham, A.L. Kaplan, and Haining When the Lazarus storm touches down, people from every walk of life stand to be affected. People who are kind, people who are good…and people who are evil. This epic issue will spotlight the many disastrous new villains created by the Lazarus event and the heroes who stand ready to stop them from doing harm to others! What sinister threat brings a new chapter to the Doom Patrol saga? Can a new hero channel the inexorable Still Force energy to fend off evil? What lurks in the corners of the Spirit World for new character Xanthe? And what early clue to the new direction in Arkham Tower will spell disaster for Gotham City?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/14/2023

LAZARUS PLANET OMEGA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Mark Waid, Gene Luen Yang (A) Riccardo Federici, Billy Tan, Various (CA) David Marquez, Alejandro Sanchez

FATE AND FURY. The Devil Nezha and his son are at war—with all of humanity caught in the middle! The Lazarus storms are intensifying worldwide, Earth's superheroes are on the ropes, and Batman is living on borrowed time. It's up to Zatanna, the Spectre, the Demon, Klarion, and the rest of the DCU's magic users to join Damian Wayne and set things right—but to do that, they'll have to uncover Nezha's final, explosive secret! Plus: Dreamer has rescued Doctor Fate's helmet from destruction…but why does it keep glowing like that? The Dawn of the DCU begins as the Lazarus Planet saga crashes to a close! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 2/21/2023

BATMAN VS ROBIN #5 (OF 5) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR (LAZARUS PLANET)

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

WILL FATHER AND SON RECONCILE…OR RUMBLE? The Lazarus Volcano has left its impact on planet Earth, but the fallout from Bruce and Damian Wayne's war is far from over. It's been a long road from the initial tensions that drove a wedge between father and son in the pages of Teen Titans, but is the hatchet at last ready to be buried? A bold new chapter in the lives of Batman and Robin begins in this epic final issue!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 2/28/2023

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #1 (OF 4) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Cian Tormey, Alitha Martinez (CA) Guillem March

After the events of Lazarus Planet, the gods of the Multiverse have decided to take down the heroes they once called champions and the world they've sworn to protect. For years the gods sat idle atop their mountains as their legends faded into obscurity along with their bodies. Now is their time to remind the selfish mortals of their existence and take back the world with something more powerful than belief…fear. Only the brave heroes Wonder Woman and Shazam stand in their way, but will their combined powers be enough?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/14/2023

LAZARUS PLANET REVENGE OF THE GODS #2 (OF 4) CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Cian Tormey, Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Guillem March

The gods have leveled up, and Shazam is no match for them! After Wonder Woman's changing of sides to save her Amazon sisters, Billy must use his quickly fading wisdom of Solomon to formulate a plan to stop his world's destruction. Little does he know a secret ally awaits him in Olympus…but how will he make it there? Sounds like a job for Wonder Girl!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/28/2023