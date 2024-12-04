Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Beast, hank mccoy

How Jed MacKay Writes The Beast in Today's X-Men & Avengers (Spoilers)

How Jed MacKay Writes The Beast in Today's X-Men #8 and Avengers #20.... those who remember him and those he has forgotten (Spoilers)

Article Summary Jed MacKay's X-Men #8 reveals Beast's capture and ties to Graymalkin School.

Beast's past actions in Terre Verde resurface, affecting current storylines.

Explore Beast's memory loss and how it influences his relationships.

X-Men and Avengers showdown as they face internal and external conflicts.

Today, Marvel Comics publishes Avengers #21 and X-Men #8, both written by Jed MacKay. It's like he's the new Roy Thomas, just not taking credit for creating Wolverine. And while the first, drawn by Valerio Schiti, has the X-Men and Avengers in a classic baseball game-style event…

This is quite a jump from the events of today's X-Men #8, drawn by Ryan Stegman, which presumably happened subsequently. In this issue, Hank McCoy, The Beast, has been captured by the Graymalkin prison…

Before getting shipped off to President Lopez of Terre Verde… who you may recall from the Krakoan X-Force #6 (volume 6) run.

… a country in which the Beast engaged in industrial espionage for diplomatic gain…

…by destroying the President's son's brain to frame the opposition.

So, he may have an issue. Funnily enough, and presumably, coincidentally, today's X-Force #6 (volume 7) by Geoffrey Thorne and Marcus To also takes a trip to Terra Verde with the new version of Diablo, who used the fictional South American country as his plaything.

Hank McCoy is no longer the man he was. Or rather, he is now the man he used to be, with decades of memory or life removed from him, courtesy of Krakoa's resurrection protocols. And he has questions about the Avengers.

…. even as tried to create a new life with the mutants around him, those who remember him, but he no longer remembers, going back to the eighties in publishing time…

… and those who did remember him did little to stop him.

I'm not entirely sure if this explanation stands up though. I mean, did Tony Stark ever not stop Ultron because they weren't best buds any more?

AVENGERS #21

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240973

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Valerio Schiti

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN! Jed MacKay pits his Avengers against his X-Men in a story that sows the seeds for some major future developments! Captain Marvel and Cyclops square off! Scarlet Witch and Magneto finally confront their history! And Storm's loyalties are put to the test… Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #8

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241024

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART ONE! With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all…an "X" is made by two lines crossing. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-FORCE #6

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241020

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Marcus To (CA) Stephen Segovia

FORGE REUNITES WITH STORM AND MYSTIQUE! The mysterious forces circling X-FORCE since issue #1 begin to come into focus…the fractures were just the beginning! Meanwhile, for all of the pain he's endured, losing STORM may be the biggest regret of FORGE's life. But as Forge reunites with ORORO and MYSTIQUE, this "love triangle" might break more than just a few hearts! Action. Love lost. New foes. Shock surprises. X-FORCE has it all! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!