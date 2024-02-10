Posted in: Comics | Tagged: brian bendis, Fortune And Glory

How Many Versions Of Brian Bendis' Fortune And Glory Do You Own?

Fortune and Glory: The Musical will be published in paperback by Brian Michael Bendis, Bill Walko and Wes Dzioba, on the 8th of October.

Fortune and Glory: The Musical will be published in paperback by Brian Michael Bendis, Bill Walko and Wes Dzioba, on the 8th of October. The second volume, published twenty-four years after the first autobiographical look at his movie and TV career, and moves into his involvement with the Broadway Spider-Man musical. Turn Off The Dark. And is currently serialised on Bendis' Substack.

"Brian Michael Bendis, the New York Times bestselling, Peabody and multi-Eisner award-winning co-creator of Miles Morales, Naomi, Jessica Jones, and POWERS tells a comedic life lesson about how to break a leg on Broadway—literally. In the midst of the unprecedented success of Brian Michael Bendis's character-defining run on Ultimate Spider-Man, and the box office record-breaking Spider-Man films, the writer received a phone call that no one could have predicted. Spidey was going to Broadway, and Bendis was being tapped to collaborate with rock royalty to help the webslinger "find his voice" on stage. Could he overcome his own ignorance about musicals, or would he exit stage left before production began? Brian Michael Bendis, cartoonist Bill Walko, colorist Wes Dzioba, and letterer Josh Reed, come together to tackle the stranger-than-fiction events behind the curtain of the pre-production of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. This is the second book in his celebrated and award-winning autobiographical tell-all graphic novels that proves there really is "no business like show business" (thank god!)."

It follows up on the first Fortune And Glory volume by Bendis republished by Dark Horse Comics last year. You can still buy the original trade paperback in black and white published by Oni Press as well as the hardcover of the original three issue series. There is a special bargain for the hardcover from Marvel Comics, priced less than a Spawn comic. As well as the subsequent trade paperback from Image Comics.

"Brian Michael Bendis, the New York Times bestselling, Peabody and multi-Eisner award-winning co-creator of Miles Morales, Naomi, Jessica Jones, and POWERS tells a comedic life lesson about the horrors of Hollywood. Before his acclaimed relaunches of Superman, Action Comics, and Young Justice…before his triumphant successes with Daredevil, Ultimate Spider-Man, Invincible Iron Man, and Jessica Jones…before his groundbreaking original series Powers, Scarlet, Cover, and Pearl…Brian Michael Bendis was a hungry young cartoonist about to take his first step into the shark-filled swimming pool that is the American motion picture industry. The harsh lessons that he learned along the way—and the unforgettable people that he met—are set down for the ages in Fortune and Glory, his hilarious autobiographical account of Hollywood development hell. Written and illustrated by Bendis and colored by Matthew Wilson, Fortune and Glory invites readers to gaze in wonder at the dizzying varieties of stupidity displayed by studio executives, and to share in the enthralling mood swings and ego nosedives of a small-time comic book creator as he rides the emotional roller coaster of freelance film production. This comprehensive trade paperback edition includes the complete story from the original three-issue miniseries and features an introduction from comics and animation legend Paul Dini as well as a wealth of promotional art and interviews straight from Bendis' archives."

Fortune And Glory may be my favourite Brian Bendis comic book of all. And I own four versions of the original… but now I realise I could own dix.

