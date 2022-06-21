How Many Wonder Girls Does Young Justice Need For A Crisis Anyway?

Today sees one of two Dark Crisis spinoffs, Young Justice and The Flash. Spoilers for the former going forward, narrcted by Cassie Sandsmark, Wonder Girl. The old one, not the new one. I mean not the old old one, the middle one. The nineties one. And told in the light of the death of Wonder Woman of the Justice League – in a world where everyone seems to die all the time. Indeed, where Wonder Woman herself died pretty recently. But then, they all have at one point or another.

And yes, it can get complicated, People move on, people have lives, but then the demands of storytelling keeps bringing characters who have been dead and buried back. We just can't let go of our past, as characters or as readers.

So when Conner Kent Superboy, Tim Drake Robin and Bart Allen Flash found themselves back in – basically the nineties, there seem to be an artificial gravity to just keep them there. It's the decade in which they most belong, anywhere most fans have their fondest memories of the team from.

"Back to how things should be" is the opinion of some fans, certainly. Even when they are fighting a supervillain with the power of big breasts. But there is another member of the team still waiting to join them.

The nineties Cassie Sandsmark – Wonder Girl. The one with the crop top. Well here's a look at the cover of the next issue.

Crop tops signify evil these days, I know. Two Wonder Girls. Three if Yara Flor gets dragged in… I mean, it is a Crisis after all. Let;'s get Donna Troy in as well, maybe?

