Dark Crisis Gossip Pays Out For Young Justice & The Flash (Spoilers)

A month ago Bleeding Cool gave you some Dark Crisis gossip. Seems to be working out. But there were a couple of bits that we were still waiting on.

8. Young Justice may go back to the comfort of the nineties to fight The Mighty Endowed, to hide from the present-day reality. But how many Cassie Sandsmark do they need? 9. Which world has an Allen Tower with Allen Tech? And who will be driving the Flashmobile in a Mad Max-style world? And will that mean Mad Max Mercury as he joins the Flash squad?

Well, tomorrow may see these pay out. In both Young Justice #1 and Flash #783. With the Flash twins travelling to a Flash World with such institutions…

Young Justice meeting The Mighty Endowed, a superheroine with the power of having hypnotic breasts. As we said before, it was a different time.

And you know how we saw the Flashmobile in a previous issue of Flash and were meant to find it laughable?

It's less laughable now… as for the rest of the gossip, pick up your DC Comics titles tomorrow.

DARK CRISIS YOUNG JUSTICE #1 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

Crises have always had devastating impacts on the generation of heroes that make up Young Justice, and Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League's funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a Wonder Girl. But…the three boys of Young Justice aren't on this Earth anymore…they're on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/21/2022 FLASH #783 CVR A BRANDON PETERSON & MICHAEL ATIYEH (DARK CRISIS)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Brandon Peterson, Michael Atiyeh

A Dark Crisis tie-in: the search for Barry Allen! With the Justice League gone, Wally gathers the entire Flash Family in a desperate attempt to search the Speed Force and finally locate the missing Barry Allen. But does Barry want to be found? This three-issue story ties directly into this summer's event. Dark Crisis continues here!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/21/2022