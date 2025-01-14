Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, Major Disaster

How Much Is Superman Responsible For Major Disaster? Spoilers

How Much is Superman responsible for Major Disaster? Action Comics #1082, by John Ridley and Inaki Miranda Spoilers

Many years ago, in Action Comics #783 by Joe Kelly, Brandon S. Bardeaux and Mark Morales, published on September the 16th, 2001, the week of 9/11, was noted for coincidentally having Superman deal with terrorist supervillains creating major disasters. In a fully narrated story, Superman fought four villains separately in the same day. Each time he offers them a chance to turn their back on their criminal ways. One takes it, and it is indeed Major Disaster.

In this Wednesday's Action Comics #1082, by John Ridley and Inaki Miranda, that comic book is reprised.

As it seems that now Major Disaster is back to his old ways. Worse than that. But why? And how much of this is Superman's responsibility? Action Comics looks long and hard at the comic book trope of the defeated-imprisoned-returning-to-crime supervillain trope. But rather than Superman dealing with it all…

Clark Kent does. Maybe the responsibility of Superman giving another chance to a man who would commit murder is too much for the shoulders wrapped in a red cape to bear.

Even though he doubts himself in this role, rather than as the Man Of Steel.

Don't be so down on yourself, Clark. Didn't you just bring down the three-hundred-year strong Sovereign Of The United States with nothing more than well researched journalism? Action Comics #1082, by John Ridley and Inaki Miranda is published tomorrow from DC Comics

ACTION COMICS #1082

(W) John Ridley (A) Inaki Miranda (CA) Gleb Melnikov

"Superman Superstars" continues with an unforgettable tale about Superman's greatest gift to the world…hope. Major Disaster returns to Metropolis and his old ways much to the dismay of the Man of Steel. Can his alter ego Clark Kent discover the reason behind this villain's decline back into the world of crime?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/15/2025

