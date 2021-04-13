How Much Will A Daredevil #1 9.6 Go For After Last Week's Sale?

ComicConnect Sponsored Post

The first appearance of Daredevil in a 9.6 CGC slab is up for auction at ComicConnect today. And it may well set records for its grade. A CGC 9.6 slabbed copy sold in 2010 for $37,000, but this copy at the time of writing, has been bid up to $91,000 and it is looking like it will go to six figures easily. Last week a CGC 9.8 copy of Daredevil #1 sold at a record $250,000. which indicates there's a lot of price jumping going on right now, across the grades. And if those folk who were beaten on last week's 9.8 decided to drop their money on a 9.6 instead, you could see grade inflation across the board. We'll get a better picture when the hammer drops today, Tuesday, the 13th of April.

Here's the ComicConnect listing for the first appearance of Daredevil, created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, from 1964.

DAREDEVIL (1964-98) #1 CGC NM+: 9.6 ow/white pgs, QES Certified: Criteria met: Preferred staple placement + rich colors + deep color strike (red, blue, yellow & green)

Jack Kirby/Bill Everett cvr; origin & 1st app. of Daredevil (Matt Murdock); 1st app of Karen Page, Foggy Nelson

Twin Cities

You can tell from the Spider-Man plug on the cover that Marvel had, by the time of this book's release, become known as a hero machine by pumping out high-gloss, high-energy heroes and heroines, which sold like hotcakes. In this case, the House of Ideas picked up a Biro character name, which had been left to linger, dusted it off and added the enticing gimmick of making their Daredevil a blind lawyer, providing both modern intrigue and a great hook. It would take a while for the character to fully hit his stride, but the dynamic Kirby cover and ravishing Everett interiors attracted readers and established Daredevil as a unique and mature alternative to cosmic adventuring and teenage angst. This nearly pristine example of a Silver Age key is enough to make mouths water across the comic collecting spectrum, we expect interest and competition for this valuable copy to be intense. Overstreet Guide 2020 NM- (9.2) value = $12,500.